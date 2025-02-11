DOGE must 'defund' Planned Parenthood, Mike Pence's watchdog group urges Musk

FIRST ON FOX: Former Vice President Mike Pence's conservative watchdog nonprofit is urging Elon Musk, head of Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), to cut off "wasteful" federal spending on Planned Parenthood.

"For the sake of the American people and generations yet unborn, the time has come for the United States to finally defund the largest abortion provider in America," Tim Chapman, president of Advancing American Freedom, wrote in a letter to Musk on Tuesday.

Planned Parenthood received approximately $75 billion in federal funding from 2019 to 2021, including $22 billion in Health and Human Services grants and $53 billion from public health programs, according to a report from the Government Accountability Office.

Planned Parenthood Federation of America affiliates accounted for $148 million in HHS grants and $1.5 billion in Medicare, Medicaid and CHIP payments, with regional organizations receiving an additional $108 million. Taxpayer dollars made up 34% of Planned Parenthood’s funding, the letter stated, citing a 2022-2023 annual report by the Charlotte Lozier Institute.

"While we are grateful for your work eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse throughout the federal government, we truly believe that the opportunity to defund Planned Parenthood may be yours and President Trump’s greatest moment," the letter read.

President Trump enacted measures last month to restrict abortion funding. He reinstated the Mexico City Policy, which prohibits federal funding to international non-governmental organizations that perform or promote abortions. He also signed an executive order enforcing the 1980 Hyde Amendment to prevent federal funds from being used for elective abortions, reversing previous policies under the Biden administration that had expanded access to abortion services.

The Biden-Harris administration subsequently ramped up its support for Planned Parenthood's abortion access following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022. Under the previous administration, $700 million in federal funds was given to Planned Parenthood during a one-year span as the organization performed a record number of abortions, which coincided with a decline in all other major services, according to Planned Parenthood's 2022-2023 report published last year.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House, DOGE and Planned Parenthood for comment.