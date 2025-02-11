Expand / Collapse search
House of Representatives

Trump's House allies unveil bill 'hand in hand' with DOGE crackdown

Rep Andrew Clyde is seeking to repeal the Impoundment Control Act

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
House Republican weighs in on effort to give Trump more federal funding power Video

House Republican weighs in on effort to give Trump more federal funding power

Rep. Andrew Clyde spoke with Fox News Digital about his legislation to repeal the Impoundment Control Act.

FIRST ON FOX: A group of House Republicans is pushing to give President Donald Trump more control over the federal spending process, as his administration continues to crack down on funding that does not align with the GOP agenda.

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., is leading legislation to repeal the Impoundment Control Act, a 1974 Nixon-era law aimed at stopping the president from having unilateral say over government spending.

It would give Trump greater ability to accomplish his goals for Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Clyde told Fox News Digital in an interview.

SCOOP: KEY CONSERVATIVE CAUCUS DRAWS RED LINE ON HOUSE BUDGET PLAN

Andrew Clyde, Elon Musk, Donald Trump

Rep. Andrew Clyde, center, said his bill to repeal the Impoundment Control Act goes "hand in hand" with DOGE efforts. (Getty)

"I think it goes hand in hand with what DOGE is doing right now and with what the president has in mind to do, and that is to make our government more effective and more efficient," Clyde said.

"They're simply bringing the fraud, waste and abuse to light. And, then the rest of us, you know, the president and the executive need to take action on it. And then Congress needs to look at that and say, hey, we need to codify that into law to make sure that it stays beyond just this presidency."

His legislation has more than 20 House GOP co-sponsors and a companion bill in the Senate led by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.

Clyde told Fox News Digital that he intends to raise his bill with members of the Trump administration, which has also driven significant pushback against the Impoundment Control Act.

Russell Vought

President Donald Trump's Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, pictured here, has called the Impoundment Control Act unconstitutional. (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

Russell Vought, Trump’s recently confirmed director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), has previously called the Impoundment Control Act unconstitutional.

Trump himself has made similar arguments.

"Since the Empowered Control Act of ‘74, we have seen a tremendous increase in spending. And I think that's part of the problem right there. The president is required now by law to spend the exact amount that Congress authorizes or appropriates for a specific program," Clyde said.

'WE'RE THE GOLD STANDARD': GOP LAWMAKER CALLS FOR CONGRESSIONAL HEARING OVER DC PLANE CRASH

"Well, as a small business owner, I understand the rules of business. And I think that if you can accomplish the same goal and be more financially efficient, I think you should be allowed to do that. And I think the president has always had the authority to do that under the Constitution."

Trump has already exercised significant control over existing federal spending commitments. He paused most foreign aid funding soon after taking office last month, as well as other funding streams his administration said necessitated review. 

Parts of Trump’s federal funding freezes have been challenged in court, with a federal judge ordering the White House just this week to comply with an earlier legal order directing them to reinstate funding.

