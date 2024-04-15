Planned Parenthood 'stonewalling' probe into peddling puberty blockers to minors: state AG

Despite a judge's ruling that Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey can now access Planned Parenthood patient records — the third such ruling against transgender health clinics that could potentially expose whether they've been offering puberty blockers and transgender surgeries to children — Missouri's top lawyer says he's still meeting significant "stonewalling."

Missouri's Merchandising Practices Act allows Bailey to obtain patient documents because they do not fall under Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) protections, St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer ruled last week. Even as he described the ruling as "a huge win" in his series of investigations into how transgender health clinics have offered services to minors, Bailey singled out Planned Parenthood for its part in dragging out the investigation.

"It’s extremely questionable that Planned Parenthood is actively stonewalling our investigations," Bailey told Fox News Digital. "I had to haul them into court in order to get a judge to force them to turn over the documents we’ve requested."

Bailey added, "If we have to continue to go to court to protect children and uncover what went on here, that’s exactly what we’ll do."

Of the three clinics Bailey has won against in court, only one has handed over documents: Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

A Planned Parenthood clinic in Great Plains has filed an appeal to keep their documents private while a St. Louis-based Planned Parenthood in St. Louis has yet to send Bailey's office any of its patient documents.

According to the court opinion, Planned Parenthood attempted to block Bailey's inquiry and argued that Bailey's office "failed to show" how they were "directly involved in his investigation" of transgender clinics.

In Stelzer's opinion, Bailey "is investigating possible dishonesty by Plaintiff in their medical and billing practices."

"It is clear from the statute that the Defendant has the broad investigative powers when the consumer is in possible need of protection and there is no dispute in this matter that the MMPA (Missouri Merchandising Practices Act) applies," Stelzer said.

Last year, Bailey launched a multi-agency investigation into the Washington University Transgender Center (TGC) at St. Louis Children’s Hospital after a whistleblower went public and accused the hospital of lying to parents of patients.

The AG's inquiry into the TGC "seeks all records for all patients treated at the TGC, among other requests seeking private and protected health information. These records involve more than 1,000 patients."

Jamie Reed said in an affidavit submitted to the attorney general's office in early 2023 that she was employed as a case manager at the children's hospital from 2018 until November 2022. She accused hospital employees at the transgender center of lying to the parents of patients, among many other issues.

Just a few months later, Missouri enacted a law outlawing puberty blockers, hormones and gender-transition surgeries for minors. But the AG's investigations from prior to the law will continue across the state, the office told Fox News Digital.

After the law was passed, Bailey’s office sent a letter to providers across Missouri, warning them to stop providing experimental treatment on children immediately.

"My team will get to the bottom of how this clandestine network of clinics has subjected children to puberty blockers and irreversible surgery, often without parental consent," Bailey said.

