Biden sent $2 billion to Stacey Abrams-linked group in green energy 'scheme,' EPA says

A climate group linked to high-profile Democrat Stacey Abrams was granted $2 billion by the Biden administration in a "scheme" of "wasteful" spending, the Trump administration's leading environmental agency has revealed.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently made a revelation that the Biden administration was allowing just eight entities to distribute $20 billion of taxpayer dollars "at their discretion."

Included in the funds was a $2 billion grant to Power Forward Communities, a nonprofit with ties to former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams that seeks to "reduce our impact on the climate" by financing the replacement of household appliances in lower-income communities with green alternatives.

Abrams, who lost the Georgia gubernatorial race in the 2022 midterms, reportedly "played a pivotal role" in establishing the group, according to a LinkedIn post by Ian Magruder, who works at one of the coalition's partners, Rewiring America.

"If you care about clean air, land and water, if you think there are some communities that have been left behind, then why aren't you spending a dollar actually remediating that issue instead of paying off your friend," EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin told Fox News' Laura Ingraham.

The $2 billion was used for the "decarbonization of homes" in low-income communities and paid for new household appliances, such as water heaters, induction stoves, solar panels, EV chargers, and weatherization, according to an April 2024 press release from Power Forward Communities.

Zeldin told Fox News that in 2023, Power Forward Communities reported just $100 in revenue but was later granted $2 billion by the Biden-era EPA in 2024.

The climate group was given only 21 days to distribute the $2 billion, and another 90 days to complete a training session called "How to develop a budget," Zeldin said.

"I would say that if an organization needs to take a training on how to develop a budget, one, they should be taking the training before they are spending a dollar, but they definitely shouldn't be getting two billion [dollars]," the administrator told Fox News.

"The entire scheme as set up is fraud, it's wasteful, it's abuse," he said.

Zeldin also noted the EPA found a potential "conflict of interest" payment of $5 billion to the former director of the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund under Biden.

"All this money was put up front," Zeldin said. "It was ‘here is $20 billion.’ And it was going to their friends on the left."

The news that the Biden administration gave $2 billion to a climate group linked to Abrams was first reported by the Washington Free Beacon.

Fox News Digital reached out to Rewiring America, Power Forward Communities and Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund for comment.