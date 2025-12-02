DHS demands Letitia James take action over New York's refusal to honor ICE detainers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security is calling on New York Attorney General Letita James to take action against New York City over its handling of illegal immigrants.

"New York City’s failure to honor ICE detainers has resulted in the release of 6,947 criminal illegal aliens since January 20. There are another 7,000 still in the custody of a New York jurisdiction with an active detainer," DHS wrote on X.

"We are calling on NY Attorney General Letitia James to stop this dangerous derangement and commit to honoring our ICE arrest detainers. It’s common sense."

In response to a request for comment, James' office referred Fox News Digital to a letter that the state attorney general sent to Acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Todd Lyons in September. The letter from James was sent in response to a Sept. 10 message from Lyons. First, she stated that the New York Attorney General's Office does not receive detainer requests "as we rarely take custody of individuals."

She said "detainer requests are sent to a variety of entities within the State of New York, many of them local police department and local jails, each of which may have applicable laws and policies with respect to whether, to what degree, and under what circumstances to respond to federal detainer requests."

"This creates a range of lawful practices that we cannot address in our capacity as the attorney general," James' letter reads.

On Monday, Lyons sent a fresh letter to James. In the letter, which was obtained by Fox News Digital, he included details about criminals in New York's custody and examples of instances in which ICE was able to capture illegal immigrants accused of criminal activity.

"These are people who are not only in the country illegally but who have committed additional crimes, including heinous crimes like murder, rape, possession of child pornography, armed robbery, and many others. Virtually all Americans agree that people like this should be swiftly removed from the United States when they leave New York's custody and not be returned to our streets to wreak havoc on law-abiding citizens," Lyons wrote.

One of the men mentioned in Lyons' letter was Steven Daniel Henriquez Galicia, who was arrested by local authorities for attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. ICE later nabbed him in the Bronx, New York, and he remains in federal custody pending the outcome of immigration proceedings.

Vyacheslav Danilovich Kim, who was also featured in Lyons' letter, was arrested by New York State Police for "use of a child less than 17 years of age in a sexual performance; rape in the second degree; disseminate indecent materials to minors; and patronizing a person for prostitution in the second degree of a person less than 15 years of age."

Lyons said Kim was convicted in February 2013 and was sentenced to time served as well as five years' probation. He also alleged that "Albany County and New York Probation refused to assist ICE in locating and/or arresting Kim." However, ICE was able to arrest him in September 2024 as he was leaving an appointment with his probation officer. He was deported, according to the letter.

Another man mentioned in the letter was Anderson Smith Satuye-Martinez, an accused Crips gang member. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) noted that Satuye-Martinez had a conviction for assault. He was arrested in August for criminal possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. Despite having an active ICE detainer, Satuye-Martinez was released. However, ICE arrested him in September. He remains in federal custody.

"Attorney General James and her fellow New York Sanctuary politicians are releasing murderers, terrorists, and sexual predators back into our neighborhoods and putting American lives at risk," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"We are calling on Letitia James to stop this dangerous derangement and commit to honoring the ICE arrest detainers of the more than 7,000 criminal illegal aliens in New York’s custody. It is common sense," she added. "Criminal illegal aliens should not be released back onto our streets to terrorize more innocent Americans."

McLaughlin also directed her ire at New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, writing in a post on X, "Under [Gov. Hochul] New York has refused to honor [ICE] detainers and RELEASED back onto New York’s streets 6,947 criminal illegal aliens since January 20."

McLaughlin said that the crimes committed by the nearly 7,000 illegal immigrants include 29 homicides, 2,509 assaults, 207 sexual predatory offenses, 199 burglaries, 305 robberies, 392 dangerous drug offenses and 300 weapons offenses.

There are currently 7,113 illegal immigrants with active retainers in custody in New York, according to DHS. The individuals who are locked up are accused of committing 148 homicides, 717 assaults, 134 burglaries, 106 robberies, 235 dangerous drug offenses, 152 weapons offenses and 260 sexually predatory offenses.

ICE has faced challenges in New York City as it engages in a crackdown on illegal immigrants in Chinatown. The operation has sparked protests in the area for over a month.

On Saturday, police confirmed officers made multiple arrests during a protest in Lower Manhattan.

The NYPD told Fox News Digital that upon arriving at the scene, officers found agitators blocking the street and its exits at different locations. Video footage showed rioters pushing large potted plants in front of ICE vehicles, throwing trash at officers and screaming obscenities. They were also spotted hurling trash cans and recycling bins and pushing barricades against officers. Many were arrested after failing to comply with police demands that they disperse.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hochul's office for comment.

Fox News Digital's Alexandra Koch and Fox News' CB Cotton contributed to this report.