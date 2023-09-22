Expand / Collapse search
DeSantis fires back at ‘out of touch’ hosts of ‘The View': 'Won't be paying for their 9th booster'

Whoopi Goldberg compared DeSantis to a Batman villain

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
The host of ‘The View’ mocked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday and said his campaign is not a threat to win the GOP nomination.

The Ron DeSantis presidential campaign fired back at the hosts of "The View" on Friday after the panel compared the Florida governor to a comic book villain and mocked a clip of him explaining a controversial education reform in his state.

"Booo," co-host Joy Behar said after a clip of DeSantis was played on Thursday’s show.  

"He’s lying," co-host Sonny Hostin added before co-host Whoopi Goldberg compared him to a Batman villain.

"You know what he’s like? Do you remember The Penguin on Batman?" Goldberg said before mocking the governor’s voice. The panel then continued to slam the DeSantis campaign and argue that he’s not a threat to win the GOP nomination.

Ron, Whoopi

L - Ron DeSantis; R- Whoopi Goldberg (Getty Images)

The DeSantis campaign responded on Friday telling Fox News Digital the clip shows the panel is "out of touch."

"Like Team Trump, the liberal, out-of-touch women of the View claim Ron DeSantis is not a threat, and then spend a lot of time attacking him, which means we are right over the target," DeSantis spokesperson Carly Atchison said. 

Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg on "The View" on May 24, 4023. (The View / ABC)

"Unfortunately for these very rational and thoughtful women, when Ron DeSantis is president, the American people will not be paying for their ninth COVID booster."

The DeSantis campaign also posted a clip of the program on its "war room" account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ron DeSantis

Florida Governor and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 28, 2023. ((Photo by SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images))

"The highly thoughtful and intellectual women of the View lose their minds over Ron DeSantis, Part CXXVIII," the caption read. 

A representative for The View did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

