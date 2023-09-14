'The View' derails when Whoopi Goldberg suddenly asks surprised co-host if she's pregnant: 'No, oh my God!'

"The View" temporarily went off the rails Thursday when co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked astonished co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin if she was pregnant.

During a discussion about Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, announcing his retirement when his term ended, Goldberg pivoted out of nowhere to asking Griffin if she was expecting.

"They've allowed it to fester for years," Goldberg said, referring to a "rot" within the GOP. "For me at least, the rot has always been there, and you cannot have built the country without it, too much has happened in the country for the rot have not been there… But it doesn't stop us from doing the right thing when people are in need. And so the toughest thing for me has been to watch the disregard for people. Are you pregnant?"

"No, oh my God," Griffin, who was shocked by the question, responded. "You can't say that with my mother-in-law is here."

The other co-hosts seemed shocked by the question as well, before Griffin asked them if she looked pregnant.

"Yes," Goldberg responded. "I just got a vibe, I'm so sorry."

Co-host Sunny Hostin joked and asked if the hosts could "take bets at the table."

"I'm very open to being pregnant soon. I am not blessed to be pregnant yet," Griffin said. Sara Haines joked that she was "working on it."

Hostin asked her if she was sure and her co-host said she was "pretty sure."

"Forgive me, I just see a glow," Goldberg added. Griffin told the hosts that she would take a test just to make sure.

Hostin declared that the hosts "like babies" on "The View," before Griffin turned the conversation back to Romney, who announced on Wednesday that he wouldn't seek re-election.

Griffin, a former aide to President Trump who has become one of his staunchest GOP critics, praised Romney, another Republican known for being strongly anti-Trump.

"I applaud him for his leadership, his public service and knowing when to pass the baton. I think that’s really important, and I think it’s a loss for the whole country," Griffin said.

"I have spent my last 25 years in public service of one kind or another," Romney said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital on Wednesday. "At the end of another term, I’d be in my mid-eighties. Frankly, it’s time for a new generation of leaders. They’re the ones that need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in."

