'The View' host knocks Kristen Welker's debut 'Meet the Press' interview with Trump: 'Nobody ever wins'

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro hit NBC's new "Meet the Press" host Kristen Welker for sitting down with Donald Trump on Monday for her debut interview as host of the show, arguing that nobody ever "wins" while interviewing the former president.

Navarro said that it was "impossible" to interview Trump before praising Welker as the first woman of color to host NBC's "Meet the Press," and praised her acknowledgment of women who paved the way.

"I wish she had not done a Trump interview as her first one. Because I think nobody ever wins with a Trump interview. Nobody looks good because it’s just, like – it’s like interviewing an insane person. Actually, it is interviewing an insane person. Take off the mic," Navarro said.

Co-host Sunny Hostin turned to Alyssa Farah Griffin and said, "you think we should hear from him."

NBC'S CHUCK TODD OFFICIALLY STEPS DOWN AS HOST OF ‘MEET THE PRESS’

Griffin said that we "have to hear from him" before praising Welker as one of the "best interviewers out there."

"She got him to basically confess to crime, I'm close friends with Kristen Welker, she knew what she was doing," Griffin said.

Welker sat down with Trump for an interview that aired on Sunday during her first "Meet the Press" show as host. She asked the president questions about the four indictments he is facing, abortion and more.

Trump was asked about why he ignored his top lawyers who told him "it was over," after losing more than 60 legal challenges.

'THE VIEW' HOSTS CLASH OVER TRUMP TOWN HALL, ASK IF CNN 'PASSING OUT KOOL-AID TO THE AUDIENCE'

"Because I didn't respect them," she said. ABC played another clip from the interview, where Welker asked if he was "calling the shots."

"As to whether or not I believed it was rigged? Sure, it was my decision, but I listened to some people, some people said that," he said.

Welker addressed criticism of her interview with the former president and current GOP front-runner at the end of the show.

"Big picture, Peter Baker, I'm giving the final word to you. We have gotten criticism for just sitting down with former President Trump. He is the former president. He is facing four indictments. As journalists, just set the scene and backdrop why there is still news value and value from the public to hear from him?" Welker asked one of her panelists, The New York Times' Peter Baker.

Baker said it was a "huge challenge" for American journalists.

"It cannot be that a person can run for president of the United States, be a front-runner in his party, and possibly win without ever being challenged by a tough, independent interviewer, and that’s I think an important part of our system. Obviously, the challenge for us because he’s going to spout out one thing after another and fact-checking in real time is a real hard thing, and what you’ve done here is edit it and make sure people understand what’s real and not," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP