Democrats unwilling to stand up to Ocasio-Cortez, 'tell her no,' Rush Limbaugh says

Radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday, saying she was not “any different” than the children who confronted Sen. Dianne Feinstein in her office last week after the New York Democrat asked “is it okay to still have children?”

“So Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks it’s time to stop having kids because of climate change. The world is not going to be livable. It’s not gonna be worth living in if we don’t make drastic changes. And she just keeps spewing this stuff. And there’s nobody to tell her no. There isn’t a single person in the Democrat Party with any guts to tell her no,” Limbaugh said on his daily radio show.

“They’ve bought totally the indoctrination of climate change,” Limbaugh told his audience, asking out loud why young liberals are fascinated with issues like Mars and rockets among other things.

“And Ocasio-Cortez, they’re not growing up. They are for some reason stuck in a childhood or childlike existence. I mean, we’re gonna play the audio sound bites of these young kids, 11-year-olds, 10-year-olds that stormed into Dianne Feinstein’s office to tell her what-for about climate change. And I don’t think Cortez is any different than them.”

Feinstein, D-Calif., was confronted by a group of school children Friday at her San Francisco office, urging her to support the Green New Deal. Feinstein rebuffed the children telling them, “I know what I’m doing.”

Ocasio-Cortez took to Instagram Live over the weekend and brought up the “moral” issue of deciding whether to have children due to climate change and mounting student loan debt.

“Our planet is going to face disaster if we don’t turn this ship around,” Ocasio-Cortez told her 2.5 million followers. “And so, it’s basically like, there is a scientific consensus that the lives of children are going to be very difficult and it does lead, I think young people, to have a legitimate question. Ya know, should—is it okay to still have children?”

Limbaugh called out members of the Democratic party and others for not confronting Ocasio-Cortez for continuing to make remarks on issues he believes she doesn’t understand.

“Regardless of Cortez’s ignorance and her just blatantly being wrong about practically everything she is passionate about, there’s nobody on the side of reason who can combat her ideas. I’m talking about in electoral politics. Her ideas take off because there’s nobody willing to say, ‘You don’t know what you’re talking about. Be quiet, come back when you grow up,’” Limbaugh said.

Limbaugh also found it amusing that she was cooking in her apartment during her Instagram live session, calling her out for benefitting from the very things he believes she is advocating against.

“Her appliances run on gas or electricity. The produce we assume that she’s eating is brought to her by trucks that are fueled with gasoline or diesel. Her apartment is nice and warm, and there’s not a solar panel anywhere around, and no windmill. She’s got this really nice, warm, cozy life, easy access to food because of the massive infrastructure born of fossil fuels, and she wants to rip it apart,” Limbaugh added.