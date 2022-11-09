Democrats thrive in midterm races where Obama campaigned

Democratic candidates in states visited by former President Obama saw election successes following the midterm races Tuesday, including battleground states like Pennsylvania.

Republicans are vying for majority control in both the House and Senate, and while top races in Georgia, Arizona and Nevada have not yet been called, Democrats have achieved some big successes in fiercely contested races.

Some Republicans have taken to social media to blame former President Trump’s involvement in the 2022 midterm races as a contributing factor as to why the GOP did not achieve the anticipated "red wave" this election cycle.

The same cannot be said for races where Obama stumped for Democratic candidates.

Republicans have fought hard to fill Republican Sen. Pat Toomey’s Pennsylvania seat since he announced his retirement in 2020, and had hoped to fill the vacancy with celebrity physician Dr. Mehmet Oz.

However, John Fetterman secured the swing state with nearly 168,000 votes and a more than 3% margin of victory, prompting Oz to call Fetterman Wednesday to concede.

Pennsylvania is not the only state where Obama stumped and Democratic candidates saw results.

Governors across the country from Kathy Hochul in New York to Tony Evers in Wisconsin secured wins after the former president rallied support for the Democratic hopefuls.

Gov. Tim Walz in Minnesota also won a second term in the early hours of Wednesday morning after receiving Obama's endorsement in a radio ad released a week.

Candidates in states where votes are still being tallied have also seen positive numbers for Democratic contenders like Gov. Katie Hobbs in Arizona, where she currently leads over her Republican challenger Kari Lakes by a narrow margin with 66% of the votes having been counted.

Sen. Raphael Warner also hopes to hang onto his Georgia seat as he leads the count with nearly 35,000 votes – a figure that represents less than 1% of ballots cast.

The close race in Georgia means the candidates for U.S. Senate will likely head for a runoff election set for Dec. 6.

Not all of Obama’s endorsements saw wins by Wednesday though, including Stacey Abrams who ran again for Georgia governor and lost, along with Mandela Barnes who was vying to overthrow Sen. Ron Johnson in Wisconsin.