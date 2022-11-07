Biden, Obama appear together in video to give 'quick reminder' about voting

President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama have shared a video on their social media accounts of them urging the public to vote in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

The short clip begins with Biden telling viewers "a quick reminder" before Obama enters the frame, and both say, "Vote!"

Biden then directs viewers to visit a website operated by the Democratic National Committee that gives people information on where and how to vote.

Obama has been appearing at campaign events in recent days in hopes of drumming up support for Democrats for the midterm elections.

Obama and Biden last appeared together in Philadelphia on Saturday, rallying for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and Democratic Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is in a tightly contested race with Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz.