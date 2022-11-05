Pennsylvania wind gust at Fetterman-Obama rally sends American flags tumbling

Weather was a factor during Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's rally with former President Barack Obama in Pittsburgh Saturday.

As Fetterman took the podium, he greeted the crowd and expressed his enthusiasm for rallying with a "sedition-free" president.

The lieutenant governor sought to contrast his appearance with Obama to Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz's appearance with former President Donald Trump.

"Today, Dr. Oz is going to be standing with Donald Trump on the stage, and I'm going to be proud to be standing with a president that is 100% sedition-free."

I'M JOHN FETTERMAN: THIS IS WHY I WANT PENNSYLVANIA'S VOTE IN THE MIDTERM ELECTION

Seconds later, a strong gust blew over the area, knocking over an entire line of American flags, which were soon propped up again.

The "sedition-free" comment is a recurring theme in Fetterman's rhetoric about Oz and Trump. The lieutenant governor has aimed to compare Oz's Trump-friendly positions with radical extremism.

The two candidates squared off in their only debate Oct. 25.

Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May, struggled to effectively communicate on multiple occasions and used closed captioning because his auditory processing is still limited.

SENATE MAJORITY COULD TAKE WEEKS AFTER ELECTION DAY TO DETERMINE

Oz has passed Fetterman in statewide support among likely voters for the first time, according to a polling average.

On Nov. 3, RealClearPolitics scored Oz’s support at 46.6%, while Fetterman’s post-debate support continues to fall, now to 46.3%, a difference well within the margin of error.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The lead is Oz’s first as he has trailed since the candidates won their respective primary elections in May 2022. Fetterman once held an 8.7-point lead over Oz in August, when Oz had just 39% support.

The Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race is one of the most-watched elections of the 2022 season with little concrete indication which way the state will fall.

Fox News' Lawrence Richards and Greg Wehner contributed to this report.