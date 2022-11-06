Democrat poll worker ejected for pre-selecting 'straight Dem ticket' on voting machines

An Indiana election office reportedly ejected a Democrat poll worker over allegations that he had pressured poll-goers against voting for certain candidates and even pre-selected Democratic andidates on a voting machine last week, local election officials told Fox News.

The incidents took place at a polling place in Carmel, Indiana, under the Hamilton County Election Office. Hamilton County Election administrator Beth Sheller declined to identify the poll worker in an interview with Fox News Digital, but detailed a report from the inspector at the polling location. Sheller stated that the inspector had learned of two separate incidents that may constitute electioneering and election interference. The poll worker, first identified by Chalkboard Review executive director Tony Kinnett, as James Zheng, is now reportedly being investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, and Sheller says she hopes to see Zheng prosecuted.

The first incident took place early Thursday evening as a group of education activists stood outside the Carmel polling place and advocated for pro-parent school board candidates. Sheller says the worker spoke with a pair of black voters who entered the polling station and urged them not to vote for the pro-parent candidates, arguing that the activists outside were "racist."

That pair of voters then cast their ballots and approached the activists outside, informing them of what the poll worker had told them. The activists, which included a campaign worker for one of the candidates, then raised the issue with the workers inside.

The inspector then learned of a second incident, this one involving potential election interference. Sheller said the poll worker was assisting a voter with an electronic ballot and pressed the "straight Democrat ticket" option during the explanation. She said the voter was then confused about how to change the selection, and raised the issue with another nearby poll worker. That worker resolved the issue, allowing the voter to cast a legitimate ballot, and then informed the polling inspector of what happened, Sheller said.

Hamilton County GOP chairman Mario Massillamany argued the incident raised questions about how many voters had been confused after receiving "help" from Zheng but had not complained to other officials.

Sheller and the polling inspector had Zheng removed, and Sheller announced Friday that he would not be allowed back to the polling station on Election Day. She also told Fox Digital she hopes for his prosecution.

Massillamany condemned the incident in a Saturday statement.

"This should serve as a cautionary reminder that those desperate to hold onto power or gain power will do anything--including breaking the law--to thwart the efforts of parents and taxpayers to replace our school boards with officials who more accurately reflect the values of our community," he said.

"If you see something suspicious, please report such activity immediately to a poll worker or other election official immediately," he added.

The incident comes days before midterm elections in which Republicans are expected to make big gains nationally. Officials across the country are seeking to crack down on voter intimidation at polling places on Election Day.

A federal judge ordered a group of armed members of Clean Elections USA to stand at least 250 feet away from certain polling places in Arizona last week after voters claimed the guns and masks were intimidating.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi also said they could not film, speak to or yell at voters or come within 75 feet of any ballot box drop or entrance to a building that houses one.

