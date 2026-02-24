Al Green returns to House chamber for Trump SOTU after dramatic 2025 ejection

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, is ready to sit in for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech after being ejected from Trump's primetime address in 2025.

Fox News Digital spotted Green on the Democrats’ traditional side of the House chamber Tuesday evening, standing at a seat just five rows from where Trump will be speaking starting at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The longtime Texas progressive lawmaker was removed by security in 2025 during Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress after repeatedly interrupting the president by shouting and shaking his cane.

The House voted to censure Green over the outburst, with 10 Democrats joining the GOP in the move.

He was one of several Democrats to disrupt Trump’s speech in 2025, but Green’s persistent and loud protests after being asked to quiet down forced Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to direct security to eject him from the chamber.

Green yelled at the time, "You have no mandate to cut Medicaid."

GROWING NUMBER OF DEMOCRATS SKIPPING TRUMP'S 2026 STATE OF THE UNION

"Members are engaging in willful and continuing breach of decorum, and the chair is prepared to direct the sergeant at arms to restore order to the joint session," Johnson said in response.

Green has been one of Trump’s most vocal critics among House Democrats, pushing impeachment articles against him on multiple occasions.

He had remained defiant when he stopped to speak with the White House press pool on the first floor of the U.S. Capitol after being thrown out of the second floor House chamber, where Trump was speaking.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm willing to suffer whatever punishment is available to me. I didn't say to anyone, 'don't punish me.' I've said I'll accept the punishment," Green said, according to the White House press pool report.

"But it's worth it to let people know that there are some of us who are going to stand up against this president's desire to cut Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security."