Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

House Of Representatives

Al Green returns to House chamber for Trump SOTU after dramatic 2025 ejection

'You have no mandate to cut Medicaid,' Green yelled at Trump in 2025

By Elizabeth Elkind , Alex Miller Fox News
close
Rep. Al Green removed after disrupting Trump’s speech at the US Capitol Video

Rep. Al Green removed after disrupting Trump’s speech at the US Capitol

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, was removed from President Donald Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress after disrupting the event.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, is ready to sit in for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech after being ejected from Trump's primetime address in 2025.

Fox News Digital spotted Green on the Democrats’ traditional side of the House chamber Tuesday evening, standing at a seat just five rows from where Trump will be speaking starting at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The longtime Texas progressive lawmaker was removed by security in 2025 during Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress after repeatedly interrupting the president by shouting and shaking his cane.

Al Green Interruption

President Donald Trump gives his joint address to Congress and is interrupted by Rep. Al Green, Democrat from Texas, protesting his cuts to multiple government programs on March 4, 2025. (Win McNamee / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

The House voted to censure Green over the outburst, with 10 Democrats joining the GOP in the move.

He was one of several Democrats to disrupt Trump’s speech in 2025, but Green’s persistent and loud protests after being asked to quiet down forced Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to direct security to eject him from the chamber.

Green yelled at the time, "You have no mandate to cut Medicaid."

GROWING NUMBER OF DEMOCRATS SKIPPING TRUMP'S 2026 STATE OF THE UNION

Al Green

Rep. Al Green speaks during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on July 23, 2025. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"Members are engaging in willful and continuing breach of decorum, and the chair is prepared to direct the sergeant at arms to restore order to the joint session," Johnson said in response.

Green has been one of Trump’s most vocal critics among House Democrats, pushing impeachment articles against him on multiple occasions.

He had remained defiant when he stopped to speak with the White House press pool on the first floor of the U.S. Capitol after being thrown out of the second floor House chamber, where Trump was speaking.

Trump listens in a meeting in January 2026

President Donald Trump listens during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Jan. 29, 2026, in Washington.   (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm willing to suffer whatever punishment is available to me. I didn't say to anyone, 'don't punish me.' I've said I'll accept the punishment," Green said, according to the White House press pool report. 

"But it's worth it to let people know that there are some of us who are going to stand up against this president's desire to cut Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security."

Related Article

Liberal pundits call Team USA hockey players 'morons,' scold gold medalists over Trump call
Liberal pundits call Team USA hockey players 'morons,' scold gold medalists over Trump call

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue