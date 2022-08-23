DCCC chair Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney survives challenge from 'Squad' backed progressive

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Moderate New York Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney has survived a challenge from far-left progressive state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi in the party's primary for the 17th Congressional District, the Associated Press projects.

Biaggi, a proponent of the "Defund the Police" movement, had received endorsements from "Squad" member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and former 2018 Democrat gubernatorial candidate, Cynthia Nixon.

Polls had indicated Maloney, who currently represents the 18th Congressional District and chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, was leading Biaggi by double digits; however, the latter was hoping for a similar upset as that of Ocasio-Cortez over then-Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley in 2018.

Maloney will go on to face the winner of the crowded Republican primary in a race where Democrats have the advantage, according to some analysts, but is still a possible target of the GOP.

Most analysts expect Republicans to win control of the House of Representatives in November, even without winning New York's 17th Congressional District.