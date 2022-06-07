AOC endorses Democratic primary challenger to DCCC chief Sean Patrick Maloney

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsed state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi on Tuesday in her campaign to beat Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney.

Biaggi is positioning herself as the progressive alternative to Maloney and said she was "honored" by the endorsement. Maloney is an extremely well-connected and powerful member of the Democratic Party, serving as head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee since 2021.

Ocasio-Cortez is expected to assist in fundraising via email appeals and other financial drives.

TEXAS DEMOCRATS CISNEROS, RAMIREZ REQUEST RECOUNTS OF RAZOR-THIN ELECTION RESULTS

Biaggi was a proponent of the "Defund the Police" movement in 2020, and a sharp critic of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Maloney responded to the endorsement by saying, "I respect Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and have worked with her on a number of policy matters, including as a co-sponsor of the Green New Deal. But, on her endorsement, we are going to have to agree to disagree."

"This election comes down to voters in NY-17, and I am honored to have received overwhelming support locally, including endorsements from nearly 40 elected leaders and democratic party committees," Maloney told Fox News Digital.

The New York election is one example of an ongoing battle within the Democratic Party between more established members and younger progressives.

After redistricting shook up the congressional map in New York, Maloney took heat from some in the party for choosing to run in the same district as a freshman Democrat, Rep. Mondaire Jones. Jones eventually decided to run for re-election in a different district.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Andrew Murray contributed to this report.