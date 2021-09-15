Sens. Daines, Warren introduce bill to award 13 slain service members with Congressional Gold Medals

FIRST ON FOX: A bipartisan pair of senators is leading a bill in the Senate to award the 13 service members killed in the Kabul suicide bombing with Congress' highest honor.

On Wednesday, Senators Steve Daines, R-Mont., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., introduced the bipartisan bill to give the 13 fallen service members killed during the deadly troop withdrawal from Afghanistan the Congressional Gold Medal.

"Thirteen brave men and women gave the last full measure to protect Americans and our Afghan allies at a critical moment in our nation’s history—they are American heroes," Daines said in a press release first obtained by Fox News.

GOP CONGRESSWOMAN SPEARHEADS BIPARTISAN PUSH TO AWARD CONGRESSIONAL GOLD MEDAL TO 13 FALLEN TROOPS

"As the U.S. concludes 20-years of combat in Afghanistan, I believe it’s fitting that Congress commemorates their sacrifice in this moment with the Congressional Gold Medal," he continued. "On behalf of a grateful nation, thank you to these heroes and their families, and to all who wear the uniform and protect our freedom."

Warren echoed her Republican colleague, saying the service members, including her fallen constituent Marine Corps. Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo, deserved the honor for their career-long "incredible courage" and their "heroic service."

"We should honor these 13 servicemembers, including U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo of Lawrence, Massachusetts, who were killed last month in Afghanistan while serving our country and working to protect the lives of others," Warren said in the release.

"These individuals demonstrated incredible courage throughout their careers, and we owe it to them to pass legislation to recognize their heroic service with the Congressional Gold Medal," she added.

Daines and Warren are leading the bipartisan bill with 30 of their colleagues, including Republican Senators Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Mike Barrasso of Wyoming, and Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Dianne Feinstein of California, among others.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., previously introduced the House companion bill to the senators’ measure last month.

McClain introduced her bill five days after the deadly blasts in Kabul.

A suicide bombing perpetrated by terror group ISIS-K rocked the Kabul airport, causing scores of casualties as the U.S. scrambled to meet the looming Aug. 31 troop withdrawal date.

13 service members were killed in the blast.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find him on Twitter at @HoustonKeene.