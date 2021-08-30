GOP congresswoman spearheads bipartisan push to award Congressional Gold Medal to 13 fallen troops

FIRST ON FOX: A Republican congresswoman is spearheading a bipartisan bill to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 U.S. service members killed in last week's suicide bombings in Kabul .

The bill introduced by Rep. Lisa McClain’s, R-Mich., seeks to give Congress' most distinguished award to the 13 service members killed near the capital's airport.

"These heroic men and women are gone far too soon, and we must honor them for their bravery in helping U.S. citizens and Afghan allies safely evacuate Afghanistan," McClain said in a statement released to Fox News.

FAMILY OF MARINE KILLED IN AFGHANISTAN SLAMS BIDEN MEETING AS SCRIPTED, A ‘TOTAL DISREGARD’ TO MARINE’S DEATH

"My heart aches for the families and loved ones of our service members," McClain continued. "We will always remember their service and pay tribute to their sacrifice."

Citing Aug. 26 as the "deadliest single day of the war" for the U.S. in over a decade, the bill notes the fallen troops’ "extreme bravery and valor against armed enemy combatants" and declares that the group of 13 "dedicated their lives and their heroism deserves great honor."

Joining McClain on the bill are multiple members of Congress from both sides of the aisle, including Republican Reps. Elise Stefanik of New York, Jim Banks of Indiana, Jody Hice of Georgia, and Bill Huizinga of Michigan.

Democrat Reps. Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Benny Thompson of Mississippi and Andre Carson of Indiana joined their Republican colleagues in supporting the bill.

Additionally, Reps. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., and Seth Moulton, D-Mass., – the two congressmen who secretly traveled to Afghanistan amid the crisis – also signed onto McClain’s initiative.

Forty-nine members in total have signed onto the bill, according to McClain's office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McClain's bill was introduced on Tuesday, five days after the deadly blasts in Kabul.

A suicide bombing perpetrated by terror group ISIS-K rocked the Kabul airport, causing scores of casualties as the U.S. scrambled to meet the looming Aug. 31 troop withdrawal date.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find him on Twitter at @HoustonKeene.