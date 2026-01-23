Trump mocks 'environmental insurrectionists' as Americans brace for massive winter storms: 'Global warming?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Americans brace for massive winter storms expected to impact more than 170 million people across the U.S., President Donald Trump mocked what he described as "environmental insurrectionists" in a Truth Social post on Friday.

"Record Cold Wave expected to hit 40 States. Rarely seen anything like it before," Trump said in the post.

"Could the Environmental Insurrectionists please explain — WHATEVER HAPPENED TO GLOBAL WARMING???" he quipped.

WHAT AMERICANS SHOULD STOCK UP ON TO PREPARE FOR THIS WEEKEND'S MASSIVE WINTER STORM

"A significant, long-duration winter storm will bring widespread heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain from the Southern Rockies to New England through Monday. Widespread travel disruptions, prolonged power outages, and vast tree damage is likely," the National Weather Service noted in a Friday post on X.

In a Truth Social post last year, the president declared, "I (WE!) just won the War on the Climate Change Hoax."

Trump's post addressed a recent essay by Bill Gates. In the essay, Gates wrote, "Although climate change will have serious consequences — particularly for people in the poorest countries — it will not lead to humanity’s demise. People will be able to live and thrive in most places on Earth for the foreseeable future."

"Bill Gates has finally admitted that he was completely WRONG on the issue," Trump wrote at the time. "It took courage to do so, and for that we are all grateful."

NATIONAL PARK SERVICE REMOVES CLIMATE CHANGE FACTS SIGN FROM CIVIL WAR LANDMARK FORT SUMTER: REPORT

Former Democratic President Joe Biden repeatedly addressed the issue of climate change during his White House tenure.

In his 2023 State of the Union Address, Biden claimed there is a "climate crisis" that is "an existential threat."

TRUMP SAYS OFFICIALS WHO PUSHED CLIMATE CHANGE DOOMSDAY POLICIES SHOULD BE INVESTIGATED: ‘REWARDED FAILURE’

In a Truth Social post the night of Biden's 2023 speech, Trump asserted, "His Climate Change statements, they can no longer use Global Warming because that doesn't work anymore, will bankrupt our Country, and bring us into the Third World status, which we’re getting closer and closer to anyway."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.