Outraged pro-life Catholics call for protests over Biden appearance at a Catholic university

Catholics and pro-life advocates are speaking out against President Biden’s Wednesday night appearance at a Catholic university in Cincinnati, Ohio and urging protesters to show up at the event.

"The university is hosting a president who claims to be Catholic, yet has the most pro-abortion adminstration in the history of our country?" Right To Life Of Greater Cincinnati said in a statement Wednesday while also providing instructions for how to go about protesting the event.

"President Biden carries responsibility for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of unborn lives," the statement added.

The town hall event, which will be moderated by CNN’s Don Lemon and is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. EST at Mount Saint Joseph University on Wednesday, has drawn the ire of many of the roughly 400,000 Catholics in the Cincinnati area.

"Archbishop Schnurr has therefore not been asked for, nor would he have granted, his approval for any such event to occur on Catholic premises," a statement from Cincinnati Archbishop Dennis Marion Schnurr said. But "Mount Saint Joseph University operates independent from the Archdiocese of Cincinnati."

Cincinnati Auditor Dusty Rhodes, a Catholic Democrat, also spoke out against Biden's appearance, terming him the "most pro-abortion president we’ve ever had" and calling the decision to host him "unconscionable."

"For the Sisters of Charity, an alleged Catholic order, to allow him to use their facilities is just sending all the wrong signals," Rhodes said.

The university has stood by the decision to host Biden, citing the school’s desire to be inclusive.

"The University has always been and will continue to be a diverse and inclusive place where people from different races, ethnicities, social backgrounds, beliefs, and religions can come together to discuss and share their unique perspectives," the school said. "We look forward to introducing the Mount to a nationally televised prime time audience."

Biden, the second Catholic president in United States history, has been widely criticized for his support of abortion rights. Last month, a group of U.S. bishops approved a document that aims to prevent Biden from receiving communion due to his abortion stance.

Biden, who attends Mass regularly, has said he personally opposes abortion but doesn’t feel that belief should be imposed on others who disagree.