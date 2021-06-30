Roman Catholic church frequented by Biden will let anyone receive Communion amid abortion controversy

A Washington, D.C., church frequented by President Biden says it won't get involved in what it describes as "a political issue" over Communion.

The Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the city's Georgetown neighborhood, which Biden has attended several times since taking office, said Wednesday it will not deny the Eucharist to the president over his abortion stance or "anyone else who presents themselves."

"The great gift of the Holy Eucharist is too sacred to be made a political issue," the church’s parish council said.

The statement comes soon after the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) voted overwhelmingly to draft a formal document on the meaning of the Eucharist after a contentious debate on whether Biden and other politicians who support abortion policies are worthy of receiving Communion at Mass.

Holy Trinity called itself a parish with a "long history of welcoming all," adding that "none of us, whether we stand in the pews or behind the altar, is worthy to receive" Communion.

The council said it was in agreement with the Archbishop of Washington, Cardinal Wilton Gregory, who had asked the USCCB to postpone drafting parts of the document, and the council said it was "shocking and disappointing" that his request received a minority of votes.

The vote tally announced in mid-June was 168 bishops in favor of drafting the document, 55 opposed and six bishops abstaining.

"As Cardinal Gregory stated in the discussions leading up to the vote, ‘The strength of our voice in advancing the mission of Christ has been seriously weakened,’" the statement continued. "Sadly, the recent vote has caused considerable desolation among our parishioners as well as Roman Catholics throughout the nation."

Quoting Pope Francis, the council added that Communion "should be viewed ‘not as a prize for the perfect, but as a powerful medicine and nourishment for the weak.’"

Next, at least two-thirds of the bishops would have to vote to adopt the new language at their next gathering slated for November. The decision on whether Biden should be allowed to receive Communion would still be left up to individual bishops, as is standard for all churchgoers, but a new document would inform those decisions.

Biden, who attends Mass regularly, says he personally opposes abortion but doesn't think he should impose that position on Americans who feel otherwise. He's taken several executive actions during his presidency that were hailed by pro-choice advocates.