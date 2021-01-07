Capitol rioters no different than far-left fringe who committed violence last summer: Fleischer

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer said Thursday there was no distinction between right-wing rioters who breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and the left-wing fringe that committed violence in cities throughout the summer, saying all such violence must be condemned.

"What is the difference between the left-wing fringe, BLM, that lit police stations on fire, tried to light a federal courthouse on fire, occupied two cities, looted and engaged in violence, and what the people did yesterday in the Capitol? There's not much of a difference at all. It all needs to be condemned," he said on "America's Newsroom."

Rioters supporting President Trump's unsubstantiated claims of mass election fraud fought their way into the Capitol on Wednesday, forcing lawmakers to evacuate during the certification process for President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. One woman who breached the building was shot and killed by police during the mayhem. The violence also caused several Republican senators to withdraw their planned objections to the certification process.

GEORGE W. BUSH SPEAKS OUT, RIPS 'RECKLESS BEHAVIOR OF SOME POLITICAL LEADERS' AFTER CAPITOL MAYHEM

"Peaceful transfer of power is everything America's about ... Ever since 1800, it's been a hallmark of America until now, and that's why this is reprehensible," Fleischer said.

Fleischer, the former press secretary for President George W. Bush, also previewed what the Republican Party will look like as Trump faces increasing criticism and isolation for his conduct since his election defeat.

ARI FLEISCHER: Peaceful transfer of power is everything America's about ... Ever since 1800, it's been a hallmark of America until now, and that's why this is reprehensible. It has to be denounced. The president should be the lead person denouncing. We need a system without violence. It is America. Anyone who encourages violence or doesn't condemn violence needs to do so now...

My first reaction watching it outside the Capitol, before they breached the Capitol, was this is what four years adds up to, when people said, 'Not my president.' When they boycotted the president's inaugural, when they lit fires in Washington ... And the press didn't really condemn it. They basically said it's a sign of what a bad president Donald Trump is going to be. Four years added up to this. When there's one fringe, there is going to be another fringe. But as soon as they broke the glass of the Capitol and forced their way into the Capitol, everything changed for me in a flash...

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What is the difference between the left-wing fringe, BLM, that lit police stations on fire, tried to light a federal courthouse on fire, occupied two cities, looted and engaged in violence, and what the people did yesterday in the Capitol? There's not much of a difference at all. It all needs to be condemned...

My view of what the future of the [Republican] Party is it's actually a lot of Donald Trump's policies without violence. It's Donald Trump's policies while condemning White supremacists. The trick for Republicans is to be an outsider, populist party, the party of the working class that stands up to China, that's for individual liberty, religious liberty, individual freedom.