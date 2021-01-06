Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics
Published

Pro-Trump protester shot at Capitol, reportedly in critical condition

Video shows the woman, a pro-Trump protester, falling to the ground and becoming limp after she was shot

By Morgan Phillips | Fox News
close
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Woman in critical condition after shooting at CapitolVideo

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Woman in critical condition after shooting at Capitol

New video released on 'Bill Hemmer Reports' purporting to show individual injured by gunfire in Washington

Amid chaos at the U.S. Capitol, one woman was shot in the neck and reportedly remains in critical condition. 

Video shows the woman, a pro-Trump protester, falling to the ground and becoming limp after she was shot in the chest. The woman was transported away from the Capitol just before 3 p.m. It’s not yet clear who fired the shot. 

Fox News is told the woman is at an area hospital and remains in critical condition.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates. 

2020 Presidential Election