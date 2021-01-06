Pro-Trump protester shot at Capitol, reportedly in critical condition
Amid chaos at the U.S. Capitol, one woman was shot in the neck and reportedly remains in critical condition.
Video shows the woman, a pro-Trump protester, falling to the ground and becoming limp after she was shot in the chest. The woman was transported away from the Capitol just before 3 p.m. It’s not yet clear who fired the shot.
Fox News is told the woman is at an area hospital and remains in critical condition.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.