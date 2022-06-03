Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Man arrested at the US Capitol with high capacity magazines, body armor and fake badge

Police say man was arrested at the US Capitol shortly before 5 a.m. Friday

Tyler Olson
By Tyler Olson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Capitol Police announced Friday afternoon that they arrested a man who was carrying a fake police badge, a BB gun and high capacity magazines near the Capitol building. 

The arrest happened shortly before 5 a.m. ET Friday, according to a press release from the agency. The man, 53-year-old Jerome Felipe from Flint, Michigan, was wearing a badge that said "Department of INTERPOL" and claimed to be a criminal investigator, Capitol Police said. 

United States Capitol Police arrested a man with high-capacity magazines, a BB gun, body armor and a fake police badge outside the west side of the US Capitol Friday morning, June 3, 2022. (United States Capitol Police/Twitter)

United States Capitol Police arrested a man with high-capacity magazines, a BB gun, body armor and a fake police badge outside the west side of the US Capitol Friday morning, June 3, 2022. (United States Capitol Police/Twitter) ((United States Capitol Police/Twitter))

BUFFALO, UVALDE MASS SHOOTING SURVIVORS TO TESTIFY ON CAPITOL HILL

Officers searched Felipe's vehicle after he gave them permission, Capitol Police said. They also found two ballistic vests and other ammunition, but no real gun. 

Felipe was on the west side of the Capitol at the time of the arrest, according to the Capitol Police. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The Capitol Police said that Felipe's motive was unclear. He's being charged for illegally possessing high capacity magazines and ammunition that was not registered, the Capitol Police said. 

A man was arrested on the West side of the U.S. Capitol early Friday morning, according to Capitol Police.  (Kelly Laco/Fox News)

A man was arrested on the West side of the U.S. Capitol early Friday morning, according to Capitol Police.  (Kelly Laco/Fox News) (Kelly Laco/Fox News)

The arrest comes at a time when the Capitol is not as crowded as usual, with both the House and Senate out of town. But even when both chambers are on recess there are still often crowds of tourists, staffers and other employees who work in the Capitol complex on a daily basis. 

Tyler Olson covers politics for Fox News Digital. You can contact him at tyler.olson@fox.com and follow him on Twitter at @TylerOlson1791.

More from Politics