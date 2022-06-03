Man arrested at the US Capitol with high capacity magazines, body armor and fake badge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Capitol Police announced Friday afternoon that they arrested a man who was carrying a fake police badge, a BB gun and high capacity magazines near the Capitol building.

The arrest happened shortly before 5 a.m. ET Friday, according to a press release from the agency. The man, 53-year-old Jerome Felipe from Flint, Michigan, was wearing a badge that said "Department of INTERPOL" and claimed to be a criminal investigator, Capitol Police said.

Officers searched Felipe's vehicle after he gave them permission, Capitol Police said. They also found two ballistic vests and other ammunition, but no real gun.

Felipe was on the west side of the Capitol at the time of the arrest, according to the Capitol Police.

The Capitol Police said that Felipe's motive was unclear. He's being charged for illegally possessing high capacity magazines and ammunition that was not registered, the Capitol Police said.

The arrest comes at a time when the Capitol is not as crowded as usual, with both the House and Senate out of town. But even when both chambers are on recess there are still often crowds of tourists, staffers and other employees who work in the Capitol complex on a daily basis.