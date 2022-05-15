Buffalo mass shooting: President Biden to visit city following attack police say was racially motivated

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Buffalo, New York, after an 18-year-old allegedly opened fire at a grocery store on Saturday afternoon, killing 10 people and injuring three others.

The White House announced that the trip will be made on Tuesday.

"On Tuesday, May 17, the President and the First Lady will travel to Buffalo, New York to grieve with the community that lost ten lives in a senseless and horrific mass shooting," the White House said in a statement.

Buffalo Police Department Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said on Saturday that an 18-year-old White male allegedly committed the shooting at Tops Friendly Market and was live-streaming it on an online social media platform, which officials later identified as Twitch. The grocery store is located in a predominately Black neighborhood in the city.

A spokesperson for Twitch told Fox News that the video was taken down two minutes after the violence began.

The shooter, identified as Payton Gendron, 18, traveled from Conklin, New York, to Buffalo. The drive from Conklin to Buffalo is almost three and a half hours.

During a press conference on Saturday, officials said they believe the attack was racially motivated, pointing to a roughly 180-page manifesto that the shooter wrote and posted before allegedly shooting a total of 13 people. The manifesto included a plan for the attack.

Gendron wrote in the manifesto that he identifies as a White Supremacist, stating that he fears White people are in the process of being replaced by people of other races.

Eleven of the victims in the attack are Black and two of them are White, according to authorities.

The 18-year-old suspect was given first-degree murder charges and pleaded not guilty in front of a judge on Saturday evening.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Saturday night that the Department of Justice is investigating the Buffalo mass shooting as a "hate crime and an act of racially-motivated violent extremism."

"The Justice Department is investigating this matter as a hate crime and an act of racially-motivated violent extremism. The Justice Department is committed to conducting a thorough and expeditious investigation into this shooting and to seeking justice for these innocent victims," Garland said in a statement.

