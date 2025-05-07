Blue state governor vows 'resistance' as Trump admin targets sanctuary policies

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., promised President Donald Trump's administration "resistance" on Wednesday following Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem's immigration press conference near the Governor's Mansion in Springfield, Illinois.

"Secretary Noem must have not realized she was visiting during Latino Unity Day where we come together to celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of our community," Pritzker said in a press release. "Today, Secretary Noem was met by a force stronger than her: the people of Illinois. Illinoisans are sending a clear message to Trump's lackeys that we will not let you mess with us without a resistance."

Noem hosted the Illinois press conference "to call out the state’s sanctuary policies that undermine the rule of law and endanger fellow Americans," urging Pritzker and his fellow Illinois Democrats to "abandon these dangerous sanctuary policies" and "return to law and order."

Noem was joined by two "Angel Families," who had family members killed by illegal immigrants in Illinois.

Fox News reported at least two dozen protesters were shouting and holding up signs during Noem's press conference. Before the press conference began, the location was changed to the site where a woman was allegedly killed by a noncitizen.

"Unlike Donald Trump and Kristi Noem, Illinois follows the law," Pritzker fired back after Noem's press conference.

While Noem raged against Pritzker's policies, the Illinois governor and potential 2028 presidential contender, who has stood out among the Democratic Party as a vocal opponent to Trump's second term, accused the Trump administration of violating due process with their illegal immigration crackdown.

"The Trump administration is violating the United States Constitution, denying people due process, and disappearing law-abiding neighbors, including children who are U.S. citizens. Yet, they are taking no real action to promote public safety and deport violent criminals within the clear and defined legal process," Priztker said.

Pritzker continued his streak of speaking out against the Trump administration as their latest contention found its way to his backyard on Wednesday.

"Trump-Noem publicity stunts do not make our communities safer or our immigration system smarter," Pritzker said.

Ahead of Noem's visit, Pritzker trolled the Homeland Security secretary in an apparent dig for once killing a dog, as outlined in her book released last year when she was still the governor of South Dakota.

"We would urge all pet owners in the region to make sure all of your beloved animals are under watchful protection while the Secretary is in the region," Pritzker's office wrote in a statement to reporters.

The Department of Homeland Security responded to Pritzker's press release in a statement to Fox News Digital. "What’s unlawful and unconstitutional is Governor Pritzker’s sanctuary city laws that embolden violent criminal illegal aliens that victimize and kill Americans."

Fox News' Olivianna Calmes contributed to this report.