Potential 2028 hopeful accused of 'inciting violence' after call for 'mass protests' against Trump

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., reignited speculation about his 2028 presidential ambitions this weekend, but his call for "mass protests" dominated headlines as Republicans accused him of "inciting violence."

Speaking at the New Hampshire Democratic Party's annual fundraising gala this weekend, Pritzker became the first potential Democratic candidate to visit New Hampshire, or any early primary state, since Democrats' big November losses.

"Never before in my life have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for disruption. But I am now. These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace. They have to understand that we will fight their cruelty with every megaphone and microphone that we have. We must castigate them on the soapbox and then punish them at the ballot box," Prtizker said, triggering outrage among President Donald Trump's supporters.

"His comments, if nothing else, could be construed as inciting violence," Stephen Miller, Trump's deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security advisor, told reporters outside the White House on Monday.

Pritzker told the first-in-the-nation primary crowd this weekend, "It's time to fight everywhere and all at once," in a comment that seemed to refer to political action, like protesting, voting and challenging the Trump administration in the courts. Pritzker later clarified to reporters he was referring to political action, but Trump's base wasn't so convinced.

"Are you trying to inspire a 3rd assassination attempt on my dad? Two wasn't enough for you?" Donald Trump Jr. asked on X.

Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., said Pritzker's comments are the latest demonstration that Democrats are "out of touch" with American voters.

"One of the biggest successes of President Trump’s first 100 days has been securing our southern border and keeping Americans safe. Democrats drumming up ‘mass protests’ opposing this obvious success story shows just how out of touch they are with everyday Americans," McCormick said on X.

"...and Pritzker cannot know a moment of a presidency. He is only the last Democrat to fuel the rage in calling 'for mass protests, for mobilization, for disruption,'" Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley said, arguing that Democrats have consistently called for "mass protests" since Trump returned to the Oval Office in January.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., made headlines earlier this year when he called for Democrats to "fight" Trump's agenda "in the streets."

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., joked on X that Illinois Republicans are welcome in Missouri: "We welcome the Republican refugees from the Land of Lincoln suffering under the tyranny of the Pritzker regime to the free state of Missouri!"

And the Illinois Republican Party chimed in as well, slamming Pritzker's presidential ambitions and what the party chair described as a politically divisive speech.

"JB Pritzker’s ego-driven obsession with becoming president is putting Illinois, and Republicans across the country, at risk. His inflammatory and dangerous speech is focused on further dividing our country and I hope to see Illinois Democrats condemn his call for violence," Illinois Republican Party Chair Kathy Salvi said in a statement.

Salvi said it's "clear that Pritzker’s only priority is what’s best for him and his presidential bid," and his trip to New Hampshire is "further proof that he’s already left Illinois behind."

Trips to New Hampshire, which, for over a century, has held the first primary in the race for the White House, are seen as an early indicator of a politician's interest in running for president in the next election.

The billionaire Democrat has emerged during the president's first 100 days as one of the most vocal critics of Trump's executive actions, Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cuts, and the administration's policies, including immigration reform and federal funding.

Pritzker’s comments are the latest in a long-standing feud between the two politicians. Trump often evoked Pritzker's name on the campaign trail as an example of the downfall of Democratic-run states.

"Sloppy J.B. Pritzker… has presided over the destruction and disintegration of Illinois at levels never seen before in any State," Trump wrote on Truth Social last year. "Crime is rampant and people are, sadly, fleeing Illinois. Unless a change is made at the Governor’s level, Illinois can never be Great Again!"

Pritzker's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.