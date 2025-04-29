Dem governor blasts Trump, Musk in new attack campaign as 2028 buzz grows

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's political arm launched a new video series, "The Real Cost of Trump’s Cuts," on President Donald Trump's 100th day in office amid speculation the Democrat is considering a 2028 presidential bid.

"Donald Trump and Elon Musk are ruining people’s lives to fund the largest tax break in history for the wealthiest Americans," JB for Governor Senior Political Advisor Mike Ollen said in a statement released Tuesday.

"Illinoisans across the state are paying the price for Trump and Musk’s’ cruelty, and their stories deserve to be heard."

The campaign said the videos will highlight Illinoisans affected by Trump and Elon Musk's drastic cuts to the federal government through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

"In just 100 days, workers have lost their jobs, seniors have struggled to get food or access their Social Security payments and families have had their childcare jeopardized. As Trump and Musk gut services that working people rely on to give the wealthy a tax break, the new series aims to tell the stories of their destruction and damage," a press release says.

The first video in the series highlights "Moses," whom the Pritzker campaign said lost his national security job due to DOGE's cuts to the federal workforce and is "now unemployed and left without insurance as he tries to take care of his ailing mother."

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.