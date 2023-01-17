Biden's handling of classified documents is concerning, should be handled like Trump's case, DC locals say

President Biden's handling of classified documents is concerning and should be investigated in the same manner as former President Trump's case, Washington, D.C. residents told Fox News.

"I am very concerned," Sue said.

Chris told Fox News: "I do definitely think that is of concern and should be looked further into."

The president's personal attorneys found records, including classified documents, from the Obama administration in Biden's old office at the Penn Biden Center in November — details the White House kept secret until news organizations reported the finding. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the matter after additional classified documents were found at Biden's Wilmington home.

One D.C. resident, Artis, speculated that the documents were "planted," though there's no evidence to support his theory.

"I don't think he could have been naive to have that in his office," he said.

Residents of the nation's capital also brought up concerns about the contents of the classified documents and how they were discovered.

"The only concerns I have is if the documents is going to jeopardize the United States' citizens and our health and well-being," Christine said. "That's when it becomes a problem."

Others drew comparisons between how Biden and Trump handled classified documents. The FBI raided the former president's home at Mar-a-Lago and found classified material after a prolonged battle regarding White House records. A special counsel was appointed to investigate the matter.

"If you let Trump go, let Biden go," Emily, a D.C. resident, said. "But something should be done, really, about both of them."

Another resident, Charles, told Fox News: "Shoot, Trump got in trouble for it ... we should know what's going on."

Gary, who voted for Biden, said the discovery of these classified documents has been blown out of proportion, "but I don't like the way this is going down."

"I think he's still irresponsible because he should have caught up on that," Gary said. "Even after Trump got caught, I would go back and say, 'hey make sure everything I have is clear.'"

To watch D.C. residents' full interviews about Biden's handling of classified documents, click here.