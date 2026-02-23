Abbott surges Texas troopers to border after cartel kingpin’s killing sparks violence in Mexico

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he is surging state troopers to the border and across the state to enhance public safety operations following a spike in cartel violence after the killing of kingpin "El Mencho" over the weekend.

On Monday, Abbott, a Republican, directed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to "enhance public safety and homeland security operations" across Texas. He said the surge is in response to escalating cartel violence in Mexico that he believes poses a growing threat to American civilians.

"Mexican drug cartels pose a significant threat to public safety and national security," said Abbott. "By increasing proactive efforts to defend against cartel violence, Texas will continue to utilize every tool and strategy to protect our state and our nation."

He vowed that in the face of increased cartel violence, "We will not cower to criminals who impose terror on our fellow Texans and Americans."

At the governor’s direction, the state is surging Texas Highway Patrol, Texas Rangers, Criminal Investigations Division, and Special Operations Group resources to the border region to "detect, interdict, and apprehend criminals, and to prevent spillover activity from transnational threats."

Texas is also increasing its Tactical Marine Unit and Aircraft Operations Division presence along the border to detect and apprehend criminals. Further, Texas is activating additional personnel from its Homeland Security Division and Texas Fusion Center to monitor social media and reports of suspicious activity 24/7.

This comes as cartel violence that erupted across Mexico left 25 Mexican National Guard troops and more than two dozen criminal suspects among the dead following the killing of Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, who was also known as "El Mencho."

The cartel reacted to its leader's death with violence across Mexico, placing roadblocks and setting vehicles on fire throughout Sunday.

CRUZ WARNED MEXICO OFFICIALS 'PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS GOING TO' ACT IF THEY DIDN'T FIGHT CARTELS

Multiple American tourists vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, also told Fox News Digital they unexpectedly found themselves in the middle of a violent cartel retaliation. As airlines canceled flights and authorities issued shelter-in-place orders, stranded visitors reported cars set ablaze, suspected cartel members blocking major roads, and stores ransacked by looters — scenes some witnesses said made parts of the popular resort city feel like "a war breaking out in the streets."

Witnesses said they were forced to evacuate their rooms, manage with limited hotel food, and even venture outside in search of meals while waiting for Mexican authorities to regain control of the city.

Staying at an Airbnb near a main road, Eugene Marchenko, 37, of Charleston, South Carolina, told Fox News Digital he woke up to blaring horns and saw six cars completely engulfed in flames just outside his balcony. He and his wife, who had arrived in Mexico only a day earlier, were forced to evacuate for several hours, fearing that a nearby fuel tanker, also ablaze, could explode.

EX-NAVY SEAL PUTS 'DERANGED' MEXICAN DRUG CARTEL ON NOTICE AFTER VIOLENT WEEKEND: 'MORE LIKE ISIS'

Abbott urged Texans in need of immediate assistance to call the U.S. Department of State or the Texas Fusion Center, the state's primary tactical intelligence hub.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He said the state is "closely coordinating" with the State Department and FBI as the situation unfolds.