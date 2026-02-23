Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Abbott surges Texas troopers to border after cartel kingpin’s killing sparks violence in Mexico

Gov. Abbott vowed that in the face of increased cartel violence, 'We will not cower to criminals who impose terror on our fellow Texans and Americans'

Peter Pinedo By Peter Pinedo Fox News
Mexican drug lord 'El Mencho' killed, Americans warned of escalating cartel violence Video

Mexican drug lord 'El Mencho' killed, Americans warned of escalating cartel violence

Former Acting DEA Administrator Derek Maltz discusses the death of notorious Mexican drug lord 'El Mencho' and the subsequent surge in cartel violence. Americans in Mexico are issued shelter-in-place orders as clashes intensify.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he is surging state troopers to the border and across the state to enhance public safety operations following a spike in cartel violence after the killing of kingpin "El Mencho" over the weekend.

On Monday, Abbott, a Republican, directed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to "enhance public safety and homeland security operations" across Texas. He said the surge is in response to escalating cartel violence in Mexico that he believes poses a growing threat to American civilians.

"Mexican drug cartels pose a significant threat to public safety and national security," said Abbott. "By increasing proactive efforts to defend against cartel violence, Texas will continue to utilize every tool and strategy to protect our state and our nation."

He vowed that in the face of increased cartel violence, "We will not cower to criminals who impose terror on our fellow Texans and Americans."

Gov. Abbott at the border with the National Guard standing behind him.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott visiting the border with the National Guard in Eagle Pass, Texas. (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

At the governor’s direction, the state is surging Texas Highway Patrol, Texas Rangers, Criminal Investigations Division, and Special Operations Group resources to the border region to "detect, interdict, and apprehend criminals, and to prevent spillover activity from transnational threats."

Texas is also increasing its Tactical Marine Unit and Aircraft Operations Division presence along the border to detect and apprehend criminals. Further, Texas is activating additional personnel from its Homeland Security Division and Texas Fusion Center to monitor social media and reports of suspicious activity 24/7.

This comes as cartel violence that erupted across Mexico left 25 Mexican National Guard troops and more than two dozen criminal suspects among the dead following the killing of Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, who was also known as "El Mencho."

The cartel reacted to its leader's death with violence across Mexico, placing roadblocks and setting vehicles on fire throughout Sunday.

CRUZ WARNED MEXICO OFFICIALS 'PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS GOING TO' ACT IF THEY DIDN'T FIGHT CARTELS

soldier stands guard by a charred vehicle

A soldier stands guard by a charred vehicle after it was set on fire in Cointzio, Michoacán state, Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, after the death of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho." (AP Photo/Armando Solis) (AP Photo/Armando Solis)

Multiple American tourists vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, also told Fox News Digital they unexpectedly found themselves in the middle of a violent cartel retaliation. As airlines canceled flights and authorities issued shelter-in-place orders, stranded visitors reported cars set ablaze, suspected cartel members blocking major roads, and stores ransacked by looters — scenes some witnesses said made parts of the popular resort city feel like "a war breaking out in the streets."

Witnesses said they were forced to evacuate their rooms, manage with limited hotel food, and even venture outside in search of meals while waiting for Mexican authorities to regain control of the city.

Staying at an Airbnb near a main road, Eugene Marchenko, 37, of Charleston, South Carolina, told Fox News Digital he woke up to blaring horns and saw six cars completely engulfed in flames just outside his balcony. He and his wife, who had arrived in Mexico only a day earlier, were forced to evacuate for several hours, fearing that a nearby fuel tanker, also ablaze, could explode.

EX-NAVY SEAL PUTS 'DERANGED' MEXICAN DRUG CARTEL ON NOTICE AFTER VIOLENT WEEKEND: 'MORE LIKE ISIS'

Smoke billows from burning vehicles amid a wave of violence, with torched vehicles and gunmen blocking highways in more than half a dozen states, following a military operation in which a government source said Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho," was killed, in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico, Feb. 22, 2026. 

Smoke billows from burning vehicles amid a wave of violence, with torched vehicles and gunmen blocking highways in more than half a dozen states, following a military operation in which a government source said Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho," was killed, in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico, Feb. 22, 2026.  (screen grab obtained from a social media video. @morelifediares via Instagram/Youtube/via Reuters )

Abbott urged Texans in need of immediate assistance to call the U.S. Department of State or the Texas Fusion Center, the state's primary tactical intelligence hub. 

He said the state is "closely coordinating" with the State Department and FBI as the situation unfolds. 

Peter Pinedo is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

