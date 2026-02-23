Social media erupts after Stephen King makes false claim about Trump's family: 'What is this sh--?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Horror author Stephen King is facing backlash online Monday for a post tearing into President Donald Trump’s personal life, including a line claiming that Trump has no children.

"Trump: has never had a child. Has been married 3 times. Ran several businesses into the ground. Never ran a home, couldn’t make a bed to save his a--. Calls people he works with dumb, losers, ect. Has never done sweat labor. Has never served on a local committee," King said in a post to X.

"[He] has no life experience," King added.

The post immediately began drawing criticism from accounts like Libs of TikTok.

"Trump literally has 5 kids. What is this sh--?" Libs of TikTok posted on X.

"Um… I'm pretty sure Donald Trump had children," 1776 Project PAC founder Ryan Girdusky posted on X.

"Is there a 25th Amendment for taking peoples' phones away?" Conservative writer Bonchie wrote on X.

"Donald Trump, famously childless," conservative reporter Jerry Dunleavy jokingly wrote on X.

King's comments come as Trump, who is the father of five children and is in his second presidential term, is set to address the country on Tuesday evening in the 2026 State of the Union, a report to Congress on the administration’s work.

King’s remarks mirror similar social media comments made about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., a prominent progressive member of the House of Representatives, on Saturday.

In a tweet put up by an account called "Stacy is Right," a self-described MAGA mother of three, the author similarly disparaged elements of Ocasio-Cortez’s life and background.

That post also mocks the Democrat for a lack of children, having never been married, never having run a business and never having had a "professional job."

"[She] has no real life experience. Is a typical deadbeat socialist," Stacy is Right said in her post.

King reshared that post before putting up his own remarks about Trump.

"You literally plagiarized an entire post…which was about AOC… and then applied it to Trump…… for whom it isn’t true and doesn’t make any sense. Why are you plagiarizing? I thought you were a writer?" Matt Van Swol, a former Department of Energy nuclear scientist, posted on X.

Monday’s post isn’t the first time King has taken to X to vent his political views. Since Trump’s second term, King has used similar language to describe the president and his policies.

"Just wanted to say that Trump is a traitorous, Putin-loving dipsh--! Goes double for Elon!" King said in a post in February 2025.

Earlier this year, King took to social media to compare ICE to Nazi Germany's Gestapo.

"ICE is the American Gestapo," King wrote, referring to the secret state police in Germany.

"Trump is ruining the economy with his stupid tariffs," King said in another instance in April.

King’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the message behind his post.