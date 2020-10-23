Biden will ‘campaign aggressively’ in final stretch, top aide insists

When it comes to the number of in-person campaign events being held in the White House race, President Trump is lapping Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

But the former vice president’s campaign pledges that Biden is “going to campaign aggressively” in the final week and a half before Election Day on Nov. 3.

The current campaign schedule for both Trump and Biden for the next two days doesn’t seem to back up the Biden campaign’s vow that the Democrat will be very visible.

While the president makes campaign stops in the battleground states of Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, and Wisconsin on Friday and Saturday, Biden’s current schedule appears more limited.

On Friday afternoon, Biden will be in his home state of Delaware and giving a speech in Wilmington. His campaign says he’ll spotlight “his plans to beat COVID-19 and get our economy back on track.”

On Saturday, the former vice president, accompanied by his wife Jill Biden, is scheduled to make at least two stops in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Speaking to reporters after Thursday night’s second and final presidential debate, Biden campaign manager Kate Bedingfield vowed that Biden would be very visible going forward.

“You will see him a lot. He’s going to be campaigning hard these last 11 days,” she emphasized. “He’s going to be all across the country in our battleground states. He’s going to be fighting for every vote. You’re going to see him do in-person events. You’re going to see him do virtual events.”

And Bedingfield contrasted Biden’s small-scale socially distanced in-person campaign events amid the coronavirus pandemic with Trump’s large rallies where the crowds are not socially distanced and masks can be scarce.

“Obviously we’ve been campaigning snice March in a way that’s safe and consistent with COVID guidelines around the country. You’ve heard Joe Biden say many times he’s not going to do any events that put the community he’s visiting in danger or in jeopardy,” she noted.