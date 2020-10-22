Trump and Biden refrain from interrupting each other

What a difference from last month.

The first presidential debate between Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Trump which was held in late September in Cleveland, Ohio was a chaotic clash.

The showdown – described as a “debacle” and even a “s--- show" – was plagued by incessant interruptions and insults. The president was the larger of the two culprits – according to a Fox News analysis, the president interrupted Biden and moderator Chris Wallace of "Fox News Sunday" a total of 145 times, with the former vice president interrupting Trump and Wallace 67 times.

So far at the second and final presidential debate – being held Thursday night in Nashville, Tenn., both candidates have played nice and avoided interrupting each other.

The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) – the bipartisan group that’s been organizing and running these faceoffs for more than three decades – installed a mute button to prevent the candidates from interrupting each other during their initial two minute responses at the top of each segment.

One hour into the 90 minute debate – the mute button has not been needed.