Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden refers to Maryland’s first Black governor by racially-charged term during remarks on economy

In the wrong context, boy can be a racially derogatory term toward Black men

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Biden refers to Maryland’s Black governor as ‘boy’ during remarks on economy Video

Biden refers to Maryland’s Black governor as ‘boy’ during remarks on economy

Biden has known to use the term nonchalantly when addressing White individuals during his speeches as well.

President Biden referred to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who is Black, as "boy" Wednesday during his opening remarks to an audience of IBEW union workers.

"You got a hell of a new governor in Wes Moore, I tell ya," Biden said, eliciting applause. "He’s the real deal, and the boy looked like he could still play. He got some guns on him." 

President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Lanham, Md.

President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Lanham, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Biden has used the term nonchalantly when addressing White individuals during previous speeches. 

Last October, during his remarks on student loan forgiveness, the president referred to Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., who is White, as "boy." 

"And Chris Coons, who has the seat I used to hold. Only difference is that he not only has a law degree, he has a divinity degree. The boy can preach," Biden said. 

BIDEN, SCHUMER TAKE VICTORY LAP AFTER CONFIRMING 100TH JUDICIAL NOMINEE, VOW TO CONTINUE COURT OVERHAUL

And in April, during his remarks on the Safer America Plan, Biden referred to former U.S. Secretary of the Army Patrick Murphy, who is also White, as "boy." 

"And my buddy, Patrick Murphy, former … Secretary of the Army as well as a former congressman. And the boy stays in shape, man. Look at him," Biden said. 

FILE: Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Wes Moore speaks to the congregation while attending a church service at Mt. Ennon Baptist Church on November 6, 2022 in Clinton, Maryland. 

FILE: Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Wes Moore speaks to the congregation while attending a church service at Mt. Ennon Baptist Church on November 6, 2022 in Clinton, Maryland.  (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

But in the wrong context, the term "boy" is a racially derogatory term toward Black men. In the Jim Crow era, White people would often refer to Black men – regardless of their age – as "boy" as a way to belittle and affirm their supposed superiority. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wednesday was not the first time Biden used the word in an inappropriate context. Earlier in his presidency, Biden called a Black adviser "boy" during a Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) briefing. He also touted then-Sen. Barack Obama as "the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean." Years later, Biden said he regretted those remarks.

Biden's latest questionable comment comes one day after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said he is the "best communicator" in the White House.

Fox News Digital has reached out the Gov. Moore’s office for comment. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

More from Politics