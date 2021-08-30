Biden calls Black adviser 'boy' during FEMA briefing

President Biden called a Black adviser "boy" during a Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) briefing on Monday.

The president used the term while introducing his senior adviser Cedric Richmond, a former Louisiana congressman.

"I'm here with my senior adviser and boy who knows Louisiana very, very well and New Orleans, Cedric Richmond," Biden said at a press briefing with FEMA after Hurricane Ida rocked Louisiana.

"Boy" is considered to be a racially derogatory term toward Black men.

The president was criticized for his use of the term during his 2020 presidential campaign, when he recalled how segregationist Democrat Sen. James O. Eastland called him "son" but never "boy."

Biden was also accused of making a racist remark during his presidential campaign when he infamously claimed that if a Black person did not vote Democrat, then they "ain’t black."

The president’s latest slip came as he was engaged in a press conference with FEMA after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana.

The White House didn't immediately return a request for comment.

