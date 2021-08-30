Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden calls Black adviser 'boy' during FEMA briefing

The president used the term while introducing senior adviser Cedric Richmond

By Houston Keene | Fox News
close
‘Outnumbered’ says Biden’s ‘not running the show’ as critics question leadership amid Afghanistan crisis Video

‘Outnumbered’ says Biden’s ‘not running the show’ as critics question leadership amid Afghanistan crisis

The ‘Outnumbered’ panel reacts to criticism of President Biden’s leadership, comparing him to Jimmy Carter amid Afghanistan withdrawal and Hurricane Ida

President Biden called a Black adviser "boy" during a Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) briefing on Monday.

The president used the term while introducing his senior adviser Cedric Richmond, a former Louisiana congressman. 

"I'm here with my senior adviser and boy who knows Louisiana very, very well and New Orleans, Cedric Richmond," Biden said at a press briefing with FEMA after Hurricane Ida rocked Louisiana.

BIDEN ACCUSED OF MAKING RACIST COMMENT WITH ‘YOU AIN’T BLACK’ RETORT

"Boy" is considered to be a racially derogatory term toward Black men.

The president was criticized for his use of the term during his 2020 presidential campaign, when he recalled how segregationist Democrat Sen. James O. Eastland called him "son" but never "boy."

Biden was also accused of making a racist remark during his presidential campaign when he infamously claimed that if a Black person did not vote Democrat, then they "ain’t black."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The president’s latest slip came as he was engaged in a press conference with FEMA after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana.

The White House didn't immediately return a request for comment. 

Fox News' Cameron Cawthorne contributed reporting.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find him on Twitter at @HoustonKeene.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital

More from Politics