Biden-era 'unvetted' immigrants nabbed after Virginia highway gunfire as border debate hits governor's race

EXCLUSIVE: Hours after Virginia gubernatorial candidates Republican Winsome Earle-Sears and Democrat Abigail Spanberger sparred over illegal immigration concerns in Virginia, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told Fox News Digital it had filed detainers to deport two teen "thugs," allegedly unscreened by the Biden administration, accused of firing guns on a busy suburban interstate.

Earle-Sears, a legal immigrant from Jamaica, claimed Spanberger will make Virginia a "sanctuary state," while the Democrat rebutted that assertion, saying she would "absolutely" cooperate with the feds during official criminal investigations involving illegal immigrants.

Two "criminal illegal alien thugs whipped around" Interstate 295 near the Chickahominy River bridges east of Richmond, Virginia, "with complete neglect for the safety of Virginians" while allegedly firing weapons on the typically busy bypass of the Old Dominion’s capital, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital Friday.

McLaughlin said the two males were allegedly released "unvetted" under the Biden administration’s lax immigration policies, and ICE lodged a detainer request after state authorities captured them and sent them to a juvenile prison in Williamsburg, Virginia.

"We are not going to allow criminal illegal aliens to terrorize American citizens," McLaughlin said.

The two 17-year-old illegal immigrants from Honduras had allegedly acquired a BMW and sped northbound on I-295 and caught the attention of a Hanover County, Virginia, sheriff's deputy who had pulled over another motorist several miles southwest of Old Church, Virginia.

DHS said the deputy noticed the BMW matching the description of one announced over the radio, and the teens immediately led the officer on a chase.

The teens eventually exited the highway and crashed on a side street off Mechanicsville Turnpike, according to DHS, which otherwise could have taken them into downtown Richmond, Virginia.

The illegal immigrants were arrested and charged with shooting from a vehicle, possession of a firearm under age 18, possession of a firearm by an illegal alien and reckless handling of a firearm, according to a DHS statement.

A Virginia State Police official told Richmond’s CBS affiliate the swift apprehension of the suspects was a testament to interdepartmental cooperation between Virginia State Police and local Henrico and Hanover authorities.

Interstate 295 is a heavily traveled alternative to Interstate 95, which proceeds through Richmond, Colonial Heights and Petersburg, Virginia, while traffic bound for North Carolina or Washington, D.C., tends to use the higher-speed alternative.