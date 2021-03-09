Biden admin 'letting everyone in' with catch-and-release policies: Rep. Biggs

On Tuesday, Rep. Andy Biggs R-Ariz., claimed that the Biden administration is "basically letting everybody in" at the border and said that they are "encouraging" more people to come as immigration continues to surge in the United States.

On "The Faulkner Focus," Biggs said that immigration numbers are already nearly at the same level of the 2019 surge under President Trump, the highest level of apprehension that ever took place, and claimed that the Biden administration anticipated the influx of immigrants and opened up the border and migrant facilities accordingly in order to meet the demand to enter the country.

Despite turning away some immigrants at the border under Title 42, Biggs said that the federal government is not doing anything to slow down or deport illegal immigrants under their updated catch-and-release policies.

ANDY BIGGS: "[The Biden administration] is letting basically everybody in, they’re not turning away people right now - they’re turning away a few under Title 42. But, they’re letting people in and they’re citing them and releasing them and that’s what’s happening here. They know there’s a huge problem that’s why a couple of weeks ago they opened up and anticipated this surge...

That’s why they opened up additional facilities. I’ve seen some of those facilities when there was nobody in them, those are now full and they’re going to keep getting more and more full. Just think about this, we’re already almost at the same level, the highest level of apprehension we ever did when the 2019 surge took place. That’s where we are now and we’re not doing anything to slow it down. In fact, they actually are continuing to encourage people to come across."

