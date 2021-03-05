Biden administration lets child migrant centers fill to 100% amid surge in numbers: report

The Biden administration is reportedly planning to allow child migrant shelters to fill to full capacity as the administration scrambles to handle the border crisis, dropping a previous requirement that they limit themselves to just 50% amid COVID-19 precautions.

Axios reports that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has drafted a memo that would allow them to fill to 100% capacity and tells facilities that they should "plan for and expect to have COVID-19 cases."

TRUMP TEARS INTO BIDEN FOR 'SPIRALING TSUNAMI' AT THE BORDER, AMID SPIKE IN MIGRANT NUMBERS

The outlet says the memo encourages facilities to test children, follow 14-day quarantine guidelines, wear masks, improve ventilation and isolate those who test positive.

It marks the latest action by the Biden administration to cope with a surge in migrant encounters at the border, particularly of unaccompanied children. It has opened a new facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas, to handle unaccompanied children. Additionally, it is looking at sending child migrants to a military base in Virginia.

Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the memo from Fox News.

BIDEN DHS SECRETARY MAYORKAS CLAIMS THERE'S 'NO' CRISIS AT SOUTHERN BORDER

The migrant surge has quickly morphed into a crisis and major political headache for the Biden administration, as Republicans point to a number of measures by Biden to roll back Trump-era border protections as the reason for the surge.

The administration has rolled back the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), which kept migrants in Mexico as they waited for their hearings to process, and has narrowed enforcement priorities for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE.) Additionally, Mexico's refusal to accept additional families with children under age 12 in areas where migrants camps grow increasingly large has contributed to the release of families into the interior of the U.S.

Additionally, it has ended asylum agreements with Northern Triangle countries and proposed a sweeping immigration proposal that would see citizenship granted to millions of illegal immigrants.

REPUBLICANS IMPLORE BIDEN TO REINSTATE NATIONAL EMERGENCY AT THE BORDER, AS MIGRANT NUMBERS SPIKE

The administration has denied there is a crisis, describing it as a "challenge" instead, and promising to end the "cruelty’ from the Trump administration and replace it with "an orderly humane and safe immigration process."

Republicans, on the other hand, have urged Biden to reinstate a national emergency declaration and change course on policy. Former President Donald Trump on Friday issued a rare statement in which he accused his successor of creating a "spiraling tsunami" at the border.

"Our border is now totally out of control thanks to the disastrous leadership of Joe Biden," Trump said in a lengthy statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded to Trump's statements on Friday.

"We don't take our advice or counsel from former President Trump on immigration policy, which was not only inhumane but ineffective over the last four years," she said.