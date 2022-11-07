Biden campaigns for heavily favored Democrat on eve of 'most important' election

President Biden will spend Election Day eve campaigning for a Democrat running for governor in Maryland who is up by 30 points in the latest polls, instead of several other candidates in much tighter races across the country that could determine which party controls the House and Senate.

Biden over the weekend called the midterm "one of the most important elections. One of the most important elections in our lifetime."

But on Monday, Biden will leave the candidates in tight races on their own and instead will campaign for Wes Moore, the Democratic candidate for Maryland governor who appears set to coast to a victory on Tuesday.

Moore will hold a rally Monday night that will be attended by the president, first lady and several prominent Maryland Democrats. Biden’s appearance comes as the latest poll places Moore 31 percentage points ahead of his Republican opponent, Dan Cox. FiveThirtyEight, the polling data website, gives Moore a more than 99% chance of winning the race to replace moderate Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

The rally marks the last campaign event for Biden before Election Day. The president has traveled for campaign events in largely blue areas over the past week, including New York, Illinois and California. The exception to this trend was Pennsylvania, where he appeared in an event with Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who is in a tight race with Mehmet Oz.

Moore, a bestselling author and progressive activist, won a tight Democratic primary earlier this year, then received prominent endorsements in the general election, most notably from former President Barack Obama. Cox, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won a tight Republican primary matchup over Kelly Schulz, who was endorsed by Hogan.

The Maryland governor race, which is expected to be a seamless victory for Democrats, has received significant national involvement. The Democratic Governors Association funded ads in support of Cox during the primary, part of an effort to boost Trump-endorsed candidates, who they believed would be more vulnerable in the general election.