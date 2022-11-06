CNN panelist predicts 'bad night,' says Democrats didn't 'listen' to voters throughout the election

Democratic strategist and CNN political commentator Hilary Rosen said Sunday that she was "not happy" with the Democratic Party and insisted they didn't listen to voters in these elections.

"I’m a loyal Democrat, but I am not happy. I just think that we did not listen to voters in this election, and I think we’re going to have a bad night. This conversation is not going to have much impact on Tuesday, but I hope it has an impact going forward, because when voters tell you over and over and over again that they care mostly about the economy, listen to them," Rosen said.

She said Democrats need to stop talking about democracy being at stake.

"Democracy is at stake because people are fighting so much about what elections mean. I mean, voters have told us what they wanted to hear and I don’t think Democrats have delivered this cycle," she added.

BILL MAHER SAYS DEMOCRACY WILL ‘LOSE’ IN THE MIDTERMS: ELECTING ‘ELECTION DENIERS’ WILL LEAD TO ‘AUTHORITARIANISM’

CNN's Bakari Sellars agreed but added that some Democrats, such as Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-GA., were running great races.

"In those places, what we have the unfortunate combination of strong gubernatorial candidates. You know, like Mark Kelly – I was just in Arizona and spent time there, talked to a bunch of voters. Mark Kelly is popular, but Kari Lake is more popular. And the combination of Kari Lake's popularity and Joe Biden's unpopularity is going to hurt Mark Kelly. And so, I think we’re in trouble because of the top of the ticket," Rosen said.

Kelly is running against Republican Blake Masters in the Arizona Senate race. Lake will face off against Democrat Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Secretary of State, on Tuesday.

Former Chief of Staff to Mike Pence, Marc Short, said Masters was likely going to win Arizona because the southern border is a "serious issue" for voters. He argued that Democrats haven't talked about what they plan to do to lower inflation or about immigration.

FOX NEWS POLL: ARIZONA RACES TIGHTEN AS SUPPORT FOR REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES INCREASES

"It's not because of facts, Marc, I don't think we're in trouble because of facts. I think we're in trouble because of messaging," Rosen responded. "You guys were in office for a long time and did nothing about it."

Rosen also argued that Democrats have an economic story to tell and said "people actually like our policies better on the economy."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Biden, as well as former President Obama, have argued in recent campaign speeches that democracy is at stake in these midterm elections.

"It's estimated that more than 300 [GOP] election deniers are on the ballot all across America this year," Biden said during a DNC speech on Wednesday. "This is not about me … It's about the durability of our democracy."