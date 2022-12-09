Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Biden administration sending $275 million in air defense, military aid to Ukraine

The latest package came a month after the Biden administration announced a $400 million package to Ukraine

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Ukrainian refugees struggle to find work, some agencies want government to extend stay Video

Ukrainian refugees struggle to find work, some agencies want government to extend stay

Ukranian refugees left war zones where there was no electricity, freezing temperatures and the constant threat of violence. Now these refugees face language, transportation and housing challenges while they pray for their loved one’s survival.

The Biden administration will send an additional $275 million in military aid to Ukraine to address "critical security and defense needs" in its war with Russia. 

The Defense Department announced the latest package Friday. It includes 80,000 rounds of ammunition, howitzers and an undisclosed amount of ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, known as HIMARS.

It also includes systems to counter drones and air defenses, along with more HUMVEES, generators and other combat equipment.

RUSSIAN MILITARY GEAR INSUFFICIENT FOR HARSH WINTERS, LEADS TO SOLDIERS DYING FROM HYPOTHERMIA

A Ukrainian serviceman patrols area near the Antonovsky Bridge, which was destroyed by Russian forces after withdrawing from Kherson, Ukraine. The Biden administration announced Friday another $275 million in military aid to Ukraine. 

A Ukrainian serviceman patrols area near the Antonovsky Bridge, which was destroyed by Russian forces after withdrawing from Kherson, Ukraine. The Biden administration announced Friday another $275 million in military aid to Ukraine.  (AP)

"To meet Ukraine's evolving battlefield requirements, the United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities," the Defense Department said. 

The aid came a month after the Biden administration announced a $400 million package. The U.S. has committed nearly $20 billion in weapons to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February. 

The aid will be provided through presidential drawdown authority, which allows the Pentagon to take weapons from its own stocks and quickly ship them to Ukraine.

Moscow has increased its attacks on civilian infrastructure, including power plants, leaving thousands without heat and electricity as the winter months set in.

Ukraine claims Russia fired 70 missiles at the country in attack Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other nations have also come to Ukraine's aid. Bulgarian lawmakers on Friday approved the country’s first military assistance package to Ukraine, involving a classified list of weapons prepared by the government.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics