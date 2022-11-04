Biden admin to send $400 million more to Ukraine in military aid

The Biden administration will send Ukraine $400 million in new military aid that will include drones, tanks and other weapons systems, the Pentagon announced Friday.

The aid also includes the establishment of a security assistance headquarters in Germany that will oversee all weapons transfers and military training as Ukrainian forces continue to fight an embattled Russian military.

It will be led by a three-star-level senior officer and have about 300 personnel who will monitor the weapons assistance and training programs, U.S. Army Europe spokesman Col. Martin O'Donnell said.

The $400 million includes contracts for 1,100 Phoenix Ghost drones, funding to refurbish 45 tanks and an additional 40 riverine boats, among other systems, the Pentagon said. The Phoenix Ghost drone is an armed "kamikaze drone" that explodes on contact with its target.

The tanks included in the package are being pulled from inventory in the Czech Republic and will be paid for by the Netherlands.

Also included are funds to refurbish Hawk surface-to-air anti-aircraft missiles.

In total, the U.S. has committed to more than $18.9 billion in security assistance since the war began in February, the Pentagon said.

