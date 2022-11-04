Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Biden admin to send $400 million more to Ukraine in military aid

The military aid package includes funding for refurbished tanks, drones and surface-to-air anti-aircraft missiles

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Russia accuses UK Navy of aiding Ukraine, UK denies Video

Russia accuses UK Navy of aiding Ukraine, UK denies

Fox News senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot reports that Ukraine and the United Kingdom deny involvement in damaged Russian ships as Russia pulls out of the U.N. grain deal.

The Biden administration will send Ukraine $400 million in new military aid that will include drones, tanks and other weapons systems, the Pentagon announced Friday. 

The aid also includes the establishment of a security assistance headquarters in Germany that will oversee all weapons transfers and military training as Ukrainian forces continue to fight an embattled Russian military.

It will be led by a three-star-level senior officer and have about 300 personnel who will monitor the weapons assistance and training programs, U.S. Army Europe spokesman Col. Martin O'Donnell said.

UKRAINE AID IN GOVERNMENT FUNDING BILL BRINGS TOTAL US AID TO NATION TO ABOUT $65 BILLION

Ukrainian tanks move in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022. 

Ukrainian tanks move in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022.  (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

The $400 million includes contracts for 1,100 Phoenix Ghost drones, funding to refurbish 45 tanks and an additional 40 riverine boats, among other systems, the Pentagon said. The Phoenix Ghost drone is an armed "kamikaze drone" that explodes on contact with its target.

The tanks included in the package are being pulled from inventory in the Czech Republic and will be paid for by the Netherlands. 

Also included are funds to refurbish Hawk surface-to-air anti-aircraft missiles.

Russia hits critical infrastructure in Kyiv Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In total, the U.S. has committed to more than $18.9 billion in security assistance since the war began in February, the Pentagon said

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics