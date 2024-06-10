Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Biden admin weighs going around Israel to negotiate release of US hostages directly with Hamas: report

US believes 5 American citizens are being held hostage in Gaza

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Aid trucks entering Gaza from Israel Video

Aid trucks entering Gaza from Israel

Aid trucks entering the Gaza Strip following security checks last month. The trucks from Egypt entered Gaza through the Kerem Shalom Crossing. (Video: COGAT via IDF Spokesman's Unit.)

President Biden's administration has held discussions about potentially negotiating with Hamas for the release of American hostages in Gaza, skirting around Israel's involvement, according to a new report.

Such discussions would only begin if the current cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas break down, NBC News reported. U.S. representatives would negotiate with Hamas through Qatari representatives, much as Israel's own discussions have been taking place.

The U.S. believes there are five American citizens who were taken hostage by Hamas during its attack on Israel on Oct. 7. The U.S. is also seeking the remains of three U.S. citizens who were killed on that day. The U.S. has cautioned that it is unclear whether or how many of the hostages taken on Oct. 7 are still alive.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

BIDEN ADMIN SLAMMED FOR 'DOUBLING DOWN' ON ALLEGED GAZA REFUGEE PLANS

President Biden

President Biden's administration has held discussions about potentially negotiating directly with Hamas for the release of American hostages in Gaza. (AP Images)

The report comes as Secretary of State Antony Blinken went to Egypt to launch an effort to increase pressure on Hamas and Israel to reach a cease-fire agreement in the Gaza Strip and ensure that the war does not expand into Lebanon, where Hezbollah is based and is carrying out its own attacks against Israel.

ATTACK ON US EMBASSY IN LEBANON FOILED, GUNMAN CAPTURED AFTER SHOOTOUT

Blinken met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo and is scheduled to travel to Israel later on Monday, where he will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Biden on May 31 outlined a three-phase cease-fire proposal from Israel that envisions the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, as well as the reconstruction of Gaza.

Netanyahu speaks out against anti-Israel protests in US

Netanyahu's government is facing a precarious future after Israeli minister Benny Gantz announced his resignation from Netanyahu's government this weekend. (Office of Israel's Prime Minister)

Netanyahu's government is facing a precarious future after Israeli minister Benny Gantz announced his resignation from Netanyahu's government this weekend.

Blinken is expected to meet with Gantz on Tuesday, a senior State Department official said.

NETANYAHU SAYS ISRAEL ‘PREPARED FOR VERY INTENSE ACTION’ AGAINST IRAN-BACK HEZBOLLAH AMID RISING TENSIONS

The departure of Gantz's centrist party will not pose an immediate threat to the government. Still, it could have a serious impact nonetheless, leaving Netanyahu reliant on hardliners with no end in sight to the war and a possible escalation in fighting with Hezbollah in the north.

Benny Gantz stands next to Israeli flags

Benny Gantz, a centrist, resigned from Israel's three-member war cabinet over objections to how Netanyahu is prosecuting the war in Gaza. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Cease-fire talks have intensified since Biden's speech, and CIA Director William Burns met senior officials from mediators Qatar and Egypt on Wednesday in Doha to discuss the plan.

Reuters contributed to this report

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

