Israel

Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz quits Netanyahu's emergency government

Gantz joined Netanyahu's government shortly after the Hamas attack in a show of unity

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz has quit Benjamin Netanyahu’s emergency government, saying the prime minister was making "total victory impossible." 

In announcing his resignation Sunday, Gantz said the government needs to put the return of the hostages seized Oct. 7 by Hamas "above political survival."

Benny Gantz stands next to Israeli flags

Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel's three-member War Cabinet delivers a statement in Ramat Gan, Israel, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

BBC ANCHOR ASKS IF ISRAELI FORCES WARNED PALESTINIANS AHEAD OF HOSTAGE RESCUE MISSION: DEFEATS ‘THE PURPOSE’

A centrist member of Israel's three-man war Cabinet and former military chief, Gantz joined Netanyahu's government shortly after the Hamas attack in a show of unity. His presence also boosted Israel's credibility with its international partners because of Gantz’s good working relations with U.S. officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

