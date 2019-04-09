Barr assembles 'team' to look into counterintelligence investigation on Trump campaign in 2016, official says

Attorney General Bill Barr has assembled a "team" to investigate the origins of the FBI's counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign, an administration official briefed on the situation told Fox News on Tuesday.

Barr told lawmakers at a contentious hearing on Tuesday that he was reviewing the bureau's “conduct” during the summer of 2016. Republicans have repeatedly called for a thorough investigation of the FBI's intelligence practices following the conclusion of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe -- and they now appeared to have assurances that such a review was underway.

Barr's explosive testimony marked his Capitol Hill appearance since revealing the central findings of Mueller’s investigation. Barr was grilled by Democrats on the handling of that summary. Mueller's investigation completed last month without securing the indictment of a single American for collusion with Russia or obstruction of justice -- "despite multiple offers from Russian-affiliated individuals to assist the Trump campaign."

Barr was also questioned about the initial Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants approved to surveil members of the Trump campaign, including former Trump aide Carter Page.

The FBI's ultimately successful warrant application to surveil Page, which relied in part on information from British ex-spy Christopher Steele – whose anti-Trump views are now well-documented – cited Page’s suspected Russia ties. The FBI incorrectly assured the FISA court on numerous occasions that other sources independently corroborated Steele's claims but did not clearly state that Steele worked for a firm hired by Hillary Clinton's campaign.

Fox News is also told that the Justice Department's Inspector General (IG) is separately looking into whether former FBI Director James Comey mishandled classified information by including a variety of sensitive matters in his private memos, including the name and code name of a confidential human source.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.