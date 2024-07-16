Expand / Collapse search
Armed man in ski mask arrested while approaching Republican National Convention perimeter in Milwaukee

Man had AK-47 pistol, ski mask, tactical bag and full magazine

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price , Bill Melugin Fox News
Published | Updated
A man armed with an AK-47 pistol and wearing a ski mask was arrested on Monday just blocks from Fiserv Forum where the Republican National Convention is being held in Milwaukee, a federal law enforcement source confirmed to Fox News.

Homeland Security Investigators and Capitol Police were conducting surveillance near the RNC perimeter when they noticed a suspicious man approaching. He was wearing a ski mask and carrying a tactical bag, Fox News’ source confirmed. 

Inside the bag, police found the gun and a full magazine. His intentions were unclear.

Milwaukee Police confirmed the incident to Fox News, saying a 21-year-old man was arrested around 1 p.m. on Monday on the 1200 block of N. 11th Street. 

Large gate in downtown Milwaukee ahead of RNC

FILE- Gates, barricades and other security measures can be seen across downtown Milwaukee ahead of the RNC. (Fox News)

Police said the man does not have a concealed weapon license in Wisconsin or any other state.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, police said.

Fox News reached out to the Secret Service about the incident and was referred to Milwaukee Police. Fox News also reached out to Homeland Security Investigations and the Department of Homeland Security, but has not yet heard back.

