Democrats worried about Biden re-election bid amid age questions, polling disaster: report

President Biden insists that he is going to run for a second term, but his own party appears split as to whether that is a good thing.

A New York Magazine report citing remarks from anonymous Democratic insiders revealed that while a segment of the party is skeptical about whether Biden will be able to win a second term weeks before he turns 82, others fear one else would have a shot at beating former President Donald Trump, should he run again.

"I can’t even imagine being 78, 79, 80, 81, 82 and starting again. Just waking up is a chore," a 66-year-old long-time Biden associate told the magazine.

The report highlights sentiment among staffers, officials, and others attending the Democratic Governors Association spring policy meeting, stating that a number of them wondered what the Democratic Party might do if Biden’s health fails him or his polling plummets more than it already has.

A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Research last week had Biden's approval rating at 39%.

The big name reportedly thrown around was North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who won elections in 2016 and 2020 when his state went for Trump. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis were also names that were repeated.

The report also points to a recent Wall Street Journal poll that shows most Americans do not think Biden will run again.

When asked about what will happen in 2024, someone described as being "high in the administration" said, "Great question."

At the same time, a friend of that person and current White House aide responded to the same query incredulously by asking, "Is this a real question?"

The specter of a Trump comeback may play into the president’s decision-making.

"A lot of us feel that if Trump runs, there’s no one else that could beat Trump than Joe Biden," Biden pollster John Anzalone told Politico.

A source described as a "veteran adviser" was even more emphatic.

"If Trump is alive," they said, "Biden is running."

One longtime Biden adviser made it seem like a reelection bid is inevitable.

"It’s been his life," the adviser said. "It’s like a shark that keeps swimming. It’s how he stays alive."