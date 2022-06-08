Former Obama campaign manager calls AOC backing challenger to DCCC chair ‘dumb sh—'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Barack Obama campaign manager Jim Messina attacked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), D-N.Y., Tuesday for her recent endorsement of a candidate against the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) chair.

AOC made headlines this week for endorsing New York state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi who is primarying current DCCC head Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney for New York district 17 in the U.S. House. Although Maloney is considered a well-connected Democrat, some, including Ocasio-Cortez, consider Biaggi a progressive alternative.

Messina criticized AOC's decision shortly afterwards, claiming that this kind of infighting could lead to Democrats losing control of Congress.

"This is so counter-productive. The Supreme Court is about to outlaw abortion. We could lose both houses. So we are going to focus our time running against each other? Now we’re primarying commited [sic] progressives because. . .why? If we lose house it’s because of dumb sh*t like this," Messina tweeted.

Ocasio-Cortez did not respond to this tweet, though she continued to voice her support for Biaggi on her Twitter account.

Maloney, who has been serving as the head of the DCCC since 2021, responded to Fox News Digital by voicing his disagreement with AOC's endorsement.

"I respect Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and have worked with her on a number of policy matters, including as a co-sponsor of the Green New Deal. But, on her endorsement, we are going to have to agree to disagree," Maloney said. "This election comes down to voters in NY-17, and I am honored to have received overwhelming support locally, including endorsements from nearly 40 elected leaders and Democratic Party committees."

Maloney originally came under fire in May for choosing to run for representative in New York’s 17th district rather than his usual 18th district following new redistricting maps that made his old district more competitive. The switch originally pitted him against progressive incumbent Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y, before Jones moved his campaign to New York’s 10th district.

Biaggi was a proponent of the "Defund the Police" movement in 2020, and a sharp critic of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The New York primaries will be held on August 23.

Fox News’ Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.