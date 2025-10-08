AG-turned-senator lambasts Democrats' silence on Jay Jones as sheriffs call for ouster: 'We will not follow'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several Virginia law enforcement leaders are calling for attorney general candidate Jerrauld "Jay" Jones to drop out of the race, as a former top lawman turned senator told Fox News Digital it is unthinkable that many Democrats remain silent on the matter.

The Virginia Law Enforcement Sheriffs' Association, representing the 86 sheriffs in the Old Dominion’s counties and independent cities, wrote a letter to Jones’ campaign headquarters in Williamsburg, Virginia, Wednesday demanding he bow out of the race after texts surfaced depicting him envisioning the murder of a former GOP leader.

"It’s really sickening," Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., told Fox News Digital Tuesday.

"Calling for the assassination of a rival — calling for the death of his children: I think hopefully all of us can agree that that's beyond the bounds of what's reasonable here and he ought to step down," said Schmitt, who previously served as the Show Me State’s attorney general.

Schmitt added that it is unfortunate but telling that many Democrats have not said anything about it.

That "is pretty sad," he said.

While Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., did defend Jones’ candidacy to Fox News Digital, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., ignored questions, along with Sens. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Chris Coons, D-Del., to other reporters as seen in a recent video.

Schmitt’s tenure in Jefferson City, Missouri, was particularly litigious against the Biden administration, which he sued several times.

The most notable of the cases was one alleging collusion between the feds and social media companies to censor content they disagreed with. Another suit sought to challenge bans on new oil and gas leases.

Back in Virginia, several sheriffs who lead the commonwealth's association wrote to Jones demanding he leave the race.

Grayson County, Virginia, Sheriff Richard Vaughn, the sheriffs’ association president who patrols a rural county centered on Independence and Mouth of Wilson, led off the letter, which said Jones’ statements are "disgusting" and "unacceptable" for someone seeking to be Virginia’s top law enforcement officer.

"Our association has seen the text messages in which you called for violence against a family to include his young children," the letter read. "Furthermore, it is alleged that you stated that if more police were killed it would reduce shootings of civilians."

The letter, further signed by association officials representing Virginia's Campbell County — surrounding Lynchburg, Mecklenburg County — which includes South Hill, and Wise County on the Kentucky line, said calls for violence are unbecoming of a law enforcement officer.

"We will not follow an individual who has made such vile statements against citizens and the men and women in uniform who work hard every day risking their lives to combat the violence you advocate against them," they wrote.

"Sir, you need to hold yourself accountable and immediately withdraw from the Attorney General race."

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, who is the GOP candidate for re-election, followed the letter with more reactions he received from other law enforcement around the commonwealth.

Smyth County, Virginia, Sheriff Chip Schuler joined the district prosecutor in the county seat of Marion to rip Jones.

"The office of attorney general is not a political prize — it is the commonwealth’s highest legal authority," Schuler and Commonwealth’s Attorney Bucky Blevins said in a statement to Miyares’ campaign.

"The Attorney General must embody discipline, restraint, and integrity," they added. "Every deputy sheriff and every prosecutor in this Commonwealth is held to that standard daily. Those seeking to lead us must meet, not evade, that same measure of accountability."

"For the good of the Commonwealth and the credibility of our justice system, we believe Mr. Jones should withdraw his candidacy," Blevins and Schuler concluded.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Jones campaign for comment.