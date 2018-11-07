Abrams, Walker among key candidates in midterm races refusing to concede

As the dust settled in Tuesday’s midterm election where Democrats retook control of the House, and Republicans expanded their Senate majority, key candidates in some of the country’s closest contests refused to concede despite returns showing them trailing their opponents.

In Georgia, Democrat Stacey Abrams, who was vying to become the first African-American female governor in U.S. history, has yet to concede though returns show her falling short of defeating Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp in the race.

“I’m here to tell you tonight that votes remain to be counted,” Abrams told her supporters in Atlanta late Tuesday night.

Kemp is leading Abrams by more than 2 percentage points – 50.6 percent to 48.5 percent – with 97 percent of precincts reporting. Abrams, the former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, in recent days had sought to turn out black voters, with high-profile appearances in Georgia on her behalf by Oprah Winfrey and former President Barack Obama.

On Tuesday, in midterm elections across the country, Democrats reclaimed control of the House of Representatives from Republicans, though the GOP was able to expand their narrow Senate majority.

In Wisconsin, Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who unsuccessfully sought the presidency as a Republican in 2016, was defeated by Democrat Tony Evers, the education superintendent, according to a projection by the Associated Press, but is not conceding defeat.

According to returns, Walker lost by just over 1 percentage point with Evers earning roughly 29,000 more votes. State law only permits recounts if the losing candidates are within 1 percentage point.

Walker campaign spokesman Brian Reisinger says "we need the official canvass and for military ballots to be counted before any decision can be made."

In Florida, Rick Scott is projected to oust Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson from the seat he has occupied for 18 years, denying Nelson a fourth term. But on Tuesday, Nelson said in a statement he is not conceding and wants a recount.

"We are proceeding to a recount," Nelson said in a statement released by his campaign.

That race could be headed toward an automatic recount, which is triggered when candidates are within one-half point of each other. Returns show Scott leading Nelson by 34,500 votes, which is less than one-half percent.

Scott’s campaign, though, has already declared victory.

“This race is over,” Scott spokesman Chris Hartline said. “It’s a sad way for Bill Nelson to end his career. He is desperately trying to hold on to something that no longer exists."

